India's Wondrlab announces new remuneration for clients with ‘Possible’ win

Wondrlab has won the mandate for Possible, a start-up that offers research-driven nutrition service and food products. The agency will help the brand build awareness and formulate a repositioning strategy within the Indian market, with a go-to-market plan for wider reach.

Wondrlab has also introduced a new remuneration model that aims to do away with the fees pressure on clients. With this, it looks to keep up with clients’ needs, and believes that the “traditional remuneration approach adopted by agencies cannot serve a long-term association”.

Starting with the Possible business win, Wondrlab will now offer clients an objective-based, sweat and investment-led fee structure. With this, it will have ‘more skin in the game’, focusing on strategy and value along with monetary gains. Hereon, Wondrlab will reinvest a fixed portion of its fee back into the client’s business.

Vishnu Saraf, co-founder, Possible Worldwide said, “More and more people are making health and nutrition a conscious decision every day. This is the perfect time to make a bigger push and ensure they make living healthy a normal part of their lives. We wanted a partner who understands the business we operate in, and Wondrlab came through on all our parameters. Their vision for our brand resonated with us. We are eager to see where this partnership will take us, creatively.”

Added Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner – content platform, Wondrlab, said, “Winning a client like Possible is truly a feather in Wondrlab’s cap. Our new remuneration model is designed to make us work harder for clients’ business solves. The fact that Possible opted for this model itself shows its progressive nature and forward-thinking ways. We are looking for a fruitful long-term association here, and I’m confident it’s going to be a strong partnership.”