account win

Perrigo appoints Wavemaker for European and Australian markets
EXCLUSIVE: Publicis Media's Zenith previously handled business.
Wavemaker Philippines wins L’Oréal media account
The media business win expands on the agency's work leading digital and ecommerce for L’Oréal Philippines.
Havas Media wins Michelin account off MEC
Havas Media won the business after a pitch earlier this year and will take over the account this month.
Walmart and Publicis Groupe forge strategic relationship in surprise deal
Months after losing the retailer's media business, the holding company has nabbed Walmart's US creative and in-store duties.
Ikea picks GroupM and Dentsu Aegis in ground-breaking $388.4m media review
Ikea has picked two media-buying groups, GroupM and Dentsu Aegis Network, to be its global partners in a ground-breaking deal for its estimated $388.4 million media account.
McCann and MediaCom become Café de Coral’s new agency partners
HONG KONG - Café de Coral Group has hired McCann Worldgroup Hong Kong and MediaCom as its new creative and media agency partners respectively, effective from 15 April.
