Publicis Media retains China, UK and wins Italy in Ferrero review

Publicis Media has expanded its remit with Ferrero after winning Italy, the confectionery giant’s home market, as well as retaining several other key territories, including China and the UK

Dentsu International is also understood to have expanded its remit, retaining markets including Germany, and adding new markets such as Japan, South Korea and Mexico.

Campaign reported in March that privately owned Ferrero was reviewing its media planning and buying in up to 100 markets around the world but the bulk of the spend is focused on key territories. Dentsu International, Publicis Media and WPP are among the key agency groups on the media account. Industry sources suggested the client has changed agency in more than a dozen markets with a number of agencies winning and losing accounts.

Media executives expect the US, one of Ferrero’s most important territories, where Mindshare is the incumbent, to review separately.