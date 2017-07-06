possible

India's Wondrlab announces new remuneration for clients with ‘Possible’ win
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

India's Wondrlab announces new remuneration for clients with 'Possible' win

Agency will reinvest a fixed portion of its fee back into the client’s business.

WPP merges Wunderman and Possible
Jul 6, 2017
Gurjit Degun

WPP merges Wunderman and Possible

WPP has folded Possible into Wunderman as it aims to "better meet the demands of global marketers today and in the future".

Possible Singapore hires new ECD from Mirum
Aug 5, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Possible Singapore hires new ECD from Mirum

SINGAPORE - Digital agency Possible has appointed Pei Pei Ng, formerly of XM Asia-Pacific (now Mirum) as its Singapore executive creative director.

Digital agency Possible announces key hires in move to strengthen integration
Jun 30, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Digital agency Possible announces key hires in move to strengthen integration

SINGAPORE - Possible Singapore has announced a string of new hires as the WPP-owned digital agency sets about a period of “transformation”.

