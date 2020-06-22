agency
Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.
What CMOs want in a media agency, according to new study
The latest Forrester Wave report ranks UM, OMD, Carat and Starcom among the top global media shops of today.
How should agencies respond to 'bullying' clients over payment terms?
VoxComm, a global coalition of agency trade bodies, said agencies were in effect being asked to act as banks for clients.
Strategy agency Bold White Space launches with ex-BBH boss Sherwood as chairman
Business is founded by former executives from Engine MHP and Studio Black Tomato.
The indie agency survival guide
Specialisation is your greatest weapon.
UK agencies bracing for 20% drop in income
One in six survey respondents anticipates more than a 30% decline, and more than half are likely to furlough workers and just over a quarter predict the need to make job cuts.
