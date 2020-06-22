agency

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.

What CMOs want in a media agency, according to new study
May 28, 2020
Oliver McAteer

The latest Forrester Wave report ranks UM, OMD, Carat and Starcom among the top global media shops of today.

How should agencies respond to 'bullying' clients over payment terms?
May 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

VoxComm, a global coalition of agency trade bodies, said agencies were in effect being asked to act as banks for clients.

Strategy agency Bold White Space launches with ex-BBH boss Sherwood as chairman
May 26, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Business is founded by former executives from Engine MHP and Studio Black Tomato.

The indie agency survival guide
May 11, 2020
Luke Janich

Specialisation is your greatest weapon.

UK agencies bracing for 20% drop in income
Apr 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

One in six survey respondents anticipates more than a 30% decline, and more than half are likely to furlough workers and just over a quarter predict the need to make job cuts.

