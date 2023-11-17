40 Under 40 2023: Adrian Cheah, The Chariot Agency

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Adrian Cheah

Co-founder & managing director

The Chariot Agency

Malaysia

Adrian Cheah was a pro-gamer in his teens, a skill that soon parlayed into a job for Grey Direct Interactive, where his understanding of gaming culture earned him a place on the Tiger FC project, a football platform for Tiger Beer.

He quickly climbed the ranks in network agencies to become client service director by the tender age of 27, bagging local and international awards for his involvement in various campaigns. But then the pandemic hit, and it changed how Adrian viewed the industry. Unprecedented times called for unprecedented measures, and so in early 2021, Cheah decided to start The Chariot Agency with his partner.

In the three years since, Cheah has led the agency from ground zero to a workforce of 45 people strong. Today, the creative agency manages 20 brands in Malaysia, Singapore, China and European markets, including Amazon, TikTok, Johnnie Walker, Singapore Airlines, SoundOn, Pico, and Tiger Beer, the brand that started it all. In its first year, The Chariot Agency closed with US$1 million (MYR5 million in billings). In 2022, it closed with US$2.15 million (MYR10 million), a 100% growth in billings.

As a leader, Cheah was on a mission to prove that the rigour of a traditional agency was not necessary for great work to happen and has prioritised creating a space for people to play, experiment, and most importantly, have fun. Cheah views his employees as one of his biggest wins with a 90% retention rate. It’s this steady ship that has ensured an 80% client retention rate since The Chariot Agency began.

Cheah has also been instrumental in creating Chariot Creators, an influencer division within The Chariot Agency. Creators are more than just a media touchpoint to Cheah; they are people who could help clients and brands reach an audience in a way that was far more meaningful than just another ad placement.

All in all, Cheah's approach to treating life like a game, where every level is a different challenge, has served him remarkably well. And by co-creating the Chariot Agency, he looks set to continue levelling up into the next phase of life.