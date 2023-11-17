Analysis News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Adrian Cheah, The Chariot Agency

Adrian Cheah's love of gaming started his career and has since led him to co-founding his own agency, proving the game can still be won by bucking tradition.

40 Under 40 2023: Adrian Cheah, The Chariot Agency
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Adrian Cheah

Co-founder & managing director
The Chariot Agency
Malaysia

Adrian Cheah was a pro-gamer in his teens, a skill that soon parlayed into a job for Grey Direct Interactive, where his understanding of gaming culture earned him a place on the Tiger FC project, a football platform for Tiger Beer.

He quickly climbed the ranks in network agencies to become client service director by the tender age of 27, bagging local and international awards for his involvement in various campaigns. But then the pandemic hit, and it changed how Adrian viewed the industry. Unprecedented times called for unprecedented measures, and so in early 2021, Cheah decided to start The Chariot Agency with his partner.

In the three years since, Cheah has led the agency from ground zero to a workforce of 45 people strong. Today, the creative agency manages 20 brands in Malaysia, Singapore, China and European markets, including Amazon, TikTok, Johnnie Walker, Singapore Airlines, SoundOn, Pico, and Tiger Beer, the brand that started it all. In its first year, The Chariot Agency closed with US$1 million (MYR5 million in billings). In 2022, it closed with US$2.15 million (MYR10 million), a 100% growth in billings.

As a leader, Cheah was on a mission to prove that the rigour of a traditional agency was not necessary for great work to happen and has prioritised creating a space for people to play, experiment, and most importantly, have fun. Cheah views his employees as one of his biggest wins with a 90% retention rate. It’s this steady ship that has ensured an 80% client retention rate since The Chariot Agency began.

Cheah has also been instrumental in creating Chariot Creators, an influencer division within The Chariot Agency. Creators are more than just a media touchpoint to Cheah; they are people who could help clients and brands reach an audience in a way that was far more meaningful than just another ad placement.

All in all, Cheah's approach to treating life like a game, where every level is a different challenge, has served him remarkably well. And by co-creating the Chariot Agency, he looks set to continue levelling up into the next phase of life.

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Jarrod Reginald, The Chariot Agency
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jarrod Reginald, The Chariot Agency

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.