acquisition

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.

Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Apr 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.

Innocean to acquire Wellcom Group
Aug 1, 2019
Staff Reporters

The Korea-based agency says the purchase will expand its US presence and gain it entry to Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Jollibee acquires US-based Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Jul 25, 2019
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

The company had 1,189 outlets at the end of 2018, of which 284 are in the US, 447 in Southeast Asia, 336 in other Asian countries and 122 in other regions.

Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Jul 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

Purchase launches iProspect in the market.

Droga5 London on Accenture deal: 'We will retain our creative culture'
Apr 8, 2019
Brittaney Kiefer

"Every single person in our office signed up to a turnaround story. There’s quite a huge appetite for ongoing transformation. It’s not like we were at a steady state anyway."

