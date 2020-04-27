acquisition
Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.
Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.
Innocean to acquire Wellcom Group
The Korea-based agency says the purchase will expand its US presence and gain it entry to Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.
Jollibee acquires US-based Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The company had 1,189 outlets at the end of 2018, of which 284 are in the US, 447 in Southeast Asia, 336 in other Asian countries and 122 in other regions.
Dentsu Aegis acquires Ambient Digital Vietnam
Purchase launches iProspect in the market.
Droga5 London on Accenture deal: 'We will retain our creative culture'
"Every single person in our office signed up to a turnaround story. There’s quite a huge appetite for ongoing transformation. It’s not like we were at a steady state anyway."
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins