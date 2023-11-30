News Advertising PR
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Havas acquires majority stake in Singapore-based Klareco communications

The agency will become H/Advisors Klareco upon closing, and will be the launchpad for the long-term APAC expansion of Havas' strategic communications advisory arm, H/Advisors.

Mark Worthington and Ang Shih-Huei, co-founders of Klareco Communications. Photo: Handout
Havas has bought a controlling stake in Klareco Communications for an undisclosed sum, after identifying the Singapore-headquartered agency as the ideal launchpad for the long-term APAC expansion of its strategic communications advisory arm, H/Advisors.
 
The acquisition follows the successful launch of H/Advisors in Dubai earlier this year and the recent acquisitions of Australian Public Affairs, and Cunha Vaz & Associados in Portugal. The addition of Klareco Communications marks the fourth investment since May for H/Advisors, which has ambitions to become a global network and is already present in 23 countries.
 
The inclusion of Klareco Communications, which has its headquarters in Singapore and a stronghold in Southeast Asia, is a significant advancement in H/Advisors' strategic growth plan.
 
Klareco has achieved award-winning work across the full spectrum of communications, from protecting and elevating corporate reputations to advising on some of Singapore's largest financial transactions and tackling the most complex business challenges like cyber-attacks. The agency will become H/Advisors Klareco upon closing. 
 
The local leadership for H/Advisors Klareco, will include CEO and co-founder Ang Shih-Huei, and managing director and co-founder Mark Worthington, who will join the Asia board to help direct and lead the expansion of H/Advisors in Asia-Pacific. 
 
Stéphane Fouks, executive chairman, H/Advisors, and vice president, Havas, said: “2023 has been an outstanding year of growth for H/Advisors, with the opening of our Dubai office and the acquisitions of CV&A (Portugal) & APA (Australia) and now our partnership with Klareco, which will strengthen our
offering not only in APAC but globally.”
 
Ang Shih-Huei, CEO and co-founder of H/Advisors Klareco said: “As an independent firm, we have already been working with some of the largest MNCs and leading Asian headquartered companies. H/Advisors allows us to deepen our core communications offering across corporate, financial, digital and public affairs, and expand our expertise in fast growing areas such as sustainability and change communications, to ensure we continue to deliver best practice for our clients. Our teams are excited for this new chapter ahead.”
 
Speaking to Campaign India's Anupama Sajeet earlier this month, Havas' global chief integration officer, Christian de la Villehucheta discussed the slew of acquisitions in recent years by the company across geographies (over 31 in recent years)—including the French-based conglomerates PRPundit and PivotRoots in India. Speaking of what he looks for in an acquisiton, de la Villehucheta described leadership, cultural fit and performance as key factors for success, as well as the importance of both horizontal and vertical organisational integration.
