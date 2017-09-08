Search
klareco
1 day ago
Havas acquires majority stake in Singapore-based Klareco communications
The agency will become H/Advisors Klareco upon closing, and will be the launchpad for the long-term APAC expansion of Havas' strategic communications advisory arm, H/Advisors.
Sep 8, 2017
Bell Pottinger Asia rebrands as Klareco Communications
Memo from CEO states that Asia business of beleaguered UK namesake is "ringfenced" and solvent.
