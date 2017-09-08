klareco

Havas acquires majority stake in Singapore-based Klareco communications
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Havas acquires majority stake in Singapore-based Klareco communications

The agency will become H/Advisors Klareco upon closing, and will be the launchpad for the long-term APAC expansion of Havas' strategic communications advisory arm, H/Advisors.

Bell Pottinger Asia rebrands as Klareco Communications
Sep 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Bell Pottinger Asia rebrands as Klareco Communications

Memo from CEO states that Asia business of beleaguered UK namesake is "ringfenced" and solvent.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins