Havas acquires Australian Public Affairs to bolster its H/Advisors network in the APAC region

Havas, the global communications agency, has announced its acquisition of Australian Public Affairs (APA)—one of Australia's leading strategic communications consultancies specialising in regulated sectors and complex stakeholder environments.

APA will become part of H/Advisors, Havas' global strategic communications advisory network.

This will be H/Advisors’ first owned operation in Australia and an important next step in its strategic growth plan across the APAC region. On closing, the firm will be renamed H/Advisors APA.

Working alongside other agencies in the network, H/Advisors APA’s insight-driven strategic counsel will add important new expertise and geographic reach to the network’s global clients as they continue to expand across borders. It will also further strengthen Havas’ presence in Australia, adding new capabilities to better serve its clients.

The local leadership team that includes CEO Tracey Cain, Deputy CEO Phil McCall, and CFO Kathryn Higgs will continue in their roles.

L-R: Pin Dong, CFO Havas Creative Group Australia, Tracey Cain CEO H/Advisors APA, James Wright, CEO Havas Creative Network Australia

“APA as part of Havas and H/Advisors will enable us to further accelerate our plans for developing our public affairs, financial PR and strategic communications offering across the APAC region," said Yannick Bolloré , chairman and global CEO, Havas, and chairman, Vivendi. "We are delighted to welcome the talent, experience and smarts of Tracey and her team to our Havas family.”

“For nearly three decades, we have built APA as a high quality, evidence-based firm with expertise in regulated sectors and complex stakeholder environments," said Tracey Cain, CEO of Australian Public Affairs and H/Advisors APA. "The logical next step for us is to partner with Havas and H/Advisors to expand the services offered and the reach of our client base. We have ambitious plans and are excited to take the next step with H/Advisors and the broader Havas family.”

H/Advisors APA (formerly Australian Public Affairs) was founded in 1996, and with offices in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Melbourne, the firm employs over 20 senior consultants with sector expertise across a wide range of regulated industries, including intelligence gathering and advice for alignment and opportunity, protection of reputation and competitiveness, and advancement through integrated campaigning.