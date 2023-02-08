Digital Marketing Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Laurien Lee, iProspect

A skilled articulator of business, media and market trends, Lee has spearheaded actionable insights for business stakeholders locally and globally.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Laurien Lee, iProspect
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Laurien Lee

CEO China
iProspect 
Shanghai 

Combining 20+ years of multi-disciplinary experience across omnichannel communications and brand corporate teams in APAC, Laurien Lee took the reigns of iProspect China in April 2021, and despite pandemic conditions, was able to steer iProspect China to record +131% New Wins / Business and +7.7% agency billings in 2022.

Among the ways Lee led her team to achieve these outstanding results was by ensuring that, throughout the pandemic, a healthy flow of conversation remained. Lee also created market firsts for Saint Laurent on Xirang metaverse engaging 100,000+ new avatars in real time; Hilton being the first hospitality brand to complete Tencent Wechat Mini-Program API docking optimisation driving +50% actual room bookings in eight weeks, and Balenciaga to realise a series of culture community hubs through creation of all-new OOH placements in Shanghai.   

As a leader, Lee is a firm believer that people are the cornerstone of what makes an agency great. Since taking up the post as CEO of iPropsect China, Lee has boosted recruitment with a focus on Gen Z talents, as this profile group would speak and best represent the composition of clients’ customers now and in the future. This led to a structural shift with 40% of iProspect talents aged under 24.

Committed to investing in and training new talent, Lee has personally designed a series of agency workshop trainings, and ensures all new and existing talents undergo a series of new or refreshment trainings especially in ecosystems tools and data analysis, leading to 60% of new on-board talents to obtain Alibaba, Bytedance and Tencent ecosystem certifications within six months of joining.

Lee is also leading iProspect China with a focus on sustainable growth, and with clear addressables to clients’ business challenges. And in this sphere, the design of an accelerated media framework and innovative thinking are core constituents to the backbone of iProspect’s strategies and planning works. Lee was the China leader to kickstart on integrating Dentsu Connect (a total solutions platform) for Kering Group which allowed stakeholders to access the same business information anywhere anytime.

Lee has steered iPropsect China through one of its toughest times during the Covid 19 pandemic and has been praised by colleagues as an inspirational leader, one who is vital to iProspect’s global leadership board inspiring and shaping the thinking of her peers around the world.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.