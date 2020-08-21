iprospect
Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.
How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.
DAN promotes Tony Chen to lead media business in China
Former China iProspect CEO now takes charge of all media brands in China as DAN pushes for market growth.
Havas Media hires iProspect strategy chief for global OS role
Dan Hagen to head Havas' Mx operating system.
Ruth Stubbs departs iProspect
Global president will relocate from Singapore to UK to join Wavemaker as EMEA chief executive.
Dentsu Aegis Network acquires Chinese ecommerce agency EBP
iProspect China scales up, growing to more than 200 staff from roughly 120 currently.
