Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
Aug 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
Apr 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.

DAN promotes Tony Chen to lead media business in China
Jan 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

Former China iProspect CEO now takes charge of all media brands in China as DAN pushes for market growth.

Havas Media hires iProspect strategy chief for global OS role
Nov 13, 2019
Ben Bold

Dan Hagen to head Havas' Mx operating system.

Ruth Stubbs departs iProspect
Nov 6, 2019
Matthew Miller

Global president will relocate from Singapore to UK to join Wavemaker as EMEA chief executive.

Dentsu Aegis Network acquires Chinese ecommerce agency EBP
Oct 17, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

iProspect China scales up, growing to more than 200 staff from roughly 120 currently.

