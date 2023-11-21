News Advertising Media
Ben Bold
1 day ago

Wavemaker poaches iProspect group MD to head up global performance

Chris Worsley joins WPP agency in new year.

Chris Worsley: joining Wavemaker as global performance lead.
Chris Worsley: joining Wavemaker as global performance lead.

Wavemaker has appointed Chris Worsley as its global performance lead.

Worsley will be based in London and report to Anna Hickey, Wavemaker's global consultancy lead, and global client president, and Sargi Mann, Group M Nexus' global practices leader.

He joins from Dentsu agency iProspect, where he was UK group managing director, leading its global performance clients. He was instrumental in winning brands including The Economist and Carlsberg.

Worsley spent nearly eight years at iProspect. Before that he was a digital business director at J Walter Thompson (now VML), and he has also worked at AnalogFolk and Havas.

Hickey said: "I'm delighted to welcome Chris to the Wavemaker family to lead such an important area of the business as we continuously aim to set new benchmarks for the industry across our practices.

"His extensive knowledge and expertise in digital marketing and media strategy will be greatly valuable to transform and drive better ways to grow for our clients and create new business opportunities."

Worsley added: "The agency has an incredible track record of delivering transformational client growth and consistently pushing the boundaries of media innovation.

"I look forward to joining the team and leading the delivery of progressive, scaled digital performance solutions to drive continued growth and success for Wavemaker's clients."

He starts his new role on 1 January 2024.

