Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Presenting our third iteration of 25 outstanding and inspiring female talents shaping the marketing and communications industry across Greater China.

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Like our annual APAC Women to Watch feature, Women to Watch Greater China seeks to identify women with inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for driving the industry forward. 

Over the past few years, we have witnessed the members of our Women to Watch list move the ranks, win awards, smash glass ceilings and open new chapters in their professional lives. 

This 2023 list marks the third time that Campaign has encouraged nominations written in Chinese, assembled a panel of Chinese-speaking judges to evaluate and choose from among the many entries we received, and published the results simultaneously in both English and Chinese. 

We're happy to report that we got a resounding response from the industry this year, the entries have been strong, diverse from across agencies, brands, media platforms, and in-house marketing teams. 

The judging team comprising Campaign editorial members and past Women to Watch Greater China winners, had a tough task set out for them. The competition was fierce. After several rounds of perusing, judging, debating, and scoring we finally have a list of 25 exceptional female talents with inspiring career stories, diverse backgrounds, and vastly different geographies across Greater China.

Campaign sincerely thanks the judges who were generous with their time, expertise, and care to the significant job of assessing, discussing, and narrowing down the entries:

  • Eunice Wong, chief brand consultant, Wowwowtank, Women to Watch Greater China 2021
  • Katy Guan, strategy director, Mountains, Women to Watch Greater China 2021
  • Minne Wang, senior reporter, Greater China, Campaign Asia-Pacific
L-R: Eunice Wong, Katy Guan, Minnie Wang

We would also like to take a moment to thank the companies and individuals that took the time to nominate themselves, their colleagues or friends, and those who provided endorsements.

Finally, congratulations to this year's group of Women to Watch Greater China—we have no doubt that everyone on this list has more big things to come.

The 2023 Women to Watch Greater China are (in alphabetical order by given name):

Abby Wong
Initiative 
Shanghai
Alana Zervos
Omnicom Media Group
Hong Kong 
Alice Chow
GroupM 
Hong Kong 
Ashley Wu
The Trade Desk
Shanghai
Awing Chen
DDB
Shanghai
Christine Li
BBDO
Beijing
Dephin Lim
EssenceMediacom
Shanghai 
Echo Li
Sportfive
Shanghai 
Echo Wang
Dentsu Creative
Beijing
Eva Liu
TCP
Beijing
Jackie Xu
Dentsu X
Shanghai 
Jasmine Yang
MSL
Shanghai
Jenny Lo
CatchOn
Shanghai
Joanna Zhang
Publicis Groupe
Shanghai
Joyee Yu
Assembly
Shanghai
Kelly Pon
BBH
Shanghai
Lara Jefferies
Plug
Hong Kong
Laurien Lee
iProspect
Shanghai
Long Wong
BBDO
Taipei
Riki Li
Wavemaker
Shanghai
Sally Anderson
MetaDesign
Beijing
Sally Ng
Hivestack
Hong Kong
Shengdi Ji
Double Nice
Shanghai
Shuang Xu
BCW
Beijing
Zoe Chou
Tencent
Shenzhen
 
 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Eva Liu, TCP

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, Dentsu Creative
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Wang, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.