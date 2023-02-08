Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Like our annual APAC Women to Watch feature, Women to Watch Greater China seeks to identify women with inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for driving the industry forward.

Over the past few years, we have witnessed the members of our Women to Watch list move the ranks, win awards, smash glass ceilings and open new chapters in their professional lives.

This 2023 list marks the third time that Campaign has encouraged nominations written in Chinese, assembled a panel of Chinese-speaking judges to evaluate and choose from among the many entries we received, and published the results simultaneously in both English and Chinese.

We're happy to report that we got a resounding response from the industry this year, the entries have been strong, diverse from across agencies, brands, media platforms, and in-house marketing teams.



The judging team comprising Campaign editorial members and past Women to Watch Greater China winners, had a tough task set out for them. The competition was fierce. After several rounds of perusing, judging, debating, and scoring we finally have a list of 25 exceptional female talents with inspiring career stories, diverse backgrounds, and vastly different geographies across Greater China.



Campaign sincerely thanks the judges who were generous with their time, expertise, and care to the significant job of assessing, discussing, and narrowing down the entries:

Eunice Wong, chief brand consultant, Wowwowtank, Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Katy Guan, strategy director, Mountains, Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Minne Wang, senior reporter, Greater China, Campaign Asia-Pacific

L-R: Eunice Wong, Katy Guan, Minnie Wang

We would also like to take a moment to thank the companies and individuals that took the time to nominate themselves, their colleagues or friends, and those who provided endorsements.

Finally, congratulations to this year's group of Women to Watch Greater China—we have no doubt that everyone on this list has more big things to come.

The 2023 Women to Watch Greater China are (in alphabetical order by given name):