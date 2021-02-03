Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Like our annual APAC Women to Watch feature, this inaugural edition of the Women to Watch Greater China seeks to identify women who have inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for helping to drive the industry forward. This list marks the first time that Campaign has encouraged nominations written in Chinese, assembled a panel of Chinese speaking judges to evaluate and choose from among the many entries we received, and published the results simultaneously in both English and Chinese.

The response from the industry was strong, and the competition was formidable, so we're sure you'll agree this list celebrates 20 of the brightest and most promising women in marketing, media and communications.

We would like to sincerely thank the judges who brought their time, expertise and care to the job of assessing, discussing and narrowing down the entries to the list of 20 that you see below:

Caroline Hsu : Asia-Pacific managing director, The Hoffman Agency, Hong Kong

: Asia-Pacific managing director, The Hoffman Agency, Hong Kong Amber Zhang : Co-founder and COO, Fugetech, Shanghai

: Co-founder and COO, Fugetech, Shanghai Minnie Wang: Senior reporter Greater China, Campaign, Hong Kong

And now, without further ado...

The 2021 Women to Watch Greater China are (in alphabetical order by given name):