Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Analysis News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Presenting our first ever list of 20 top-tier female talents making their mark in marketing and communications across Greater China.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Like our annual APAC Women to Watch feature, this inaugural edition of the Women to Watch Greater China seeks to identify women who have inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for helping to drive the industry forward. This list marks the first time that Campaign has encouraged nominations written in Chinese, assembled a panel of Chinese speaking judges to evaluate and choose from among the many entries we received, and published the results simultaneously in both English and Chinese.

The response from the industry was strong, and the competition was formidable, so we're sure you'll agree this list celebrates 20 of the brightest and most promising women in marketing, media and communications.

We would like to sincerely thank the judges who brought their time, expertise and care to the job of assessing, discussing and narrowing down the entries to the list of 20 that you see below:

  • Caroline Hsu: Asia-Pacific managing director, The Hoffman Agency, Hong Kong
  • Amber Zhang: Co-founder and COO, Fugetech, Shanghai
  • Minnie Wang: Senior reporter Greater China, Campaign, Hong Kong

And now, without further ado...

The 2021 Women to Watch Greater China are (in alphabetical order by given name):

Ada Gu
The Trade Desk
Shanghai
Betty Tian
Marriott International
Shanghai
Bonnie Lam
Betake Marketing
Hong Kong
Carbo Yu
Sinclair
Hong Kong
Doreen Wang
Kantar
Shanghai
Doris Ke
Digipont
Shanghai
Echo Ao
Wavemaker
Shanghai
Eunice Wong
Ketchum
Hong Kong
Eva Weng
MediaCom
Shanghai
Gloria Wu
Weber Shandwick
Shanghai
Heidi Zhang
Publicis Communications
Shanghai
Joni Ngai
IPG Mediabrands
Shanghai
Katheryn Lui
Dentsu International
Hong Kong
Katy Guan
BBDO
Shanghai
Lingzi Yue
Holmes & Marchant
Shanghai
Meha Verghese
MediaCom
Shanghai
Michelle Mak
Dun & Bradstreet
Hong Kong
Nicoletta Stefanidou
Tinker Tailor
Hong Kong
Vivian Yong
Wieden+Kennedy 
Shanghai
Yimin Wang
BCW Global
Beijing		  

 

Source:
Campaign China

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

3 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

4 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

6 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

7 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

8 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

9 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Carbo Yu, Sinclair
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Carbo Yu, Sinclair

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Nicoletta Stefanidou, Tinker Tailor
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Nicoletta ...

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Bonnie Lam, Betake Marketing
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Bonnie Lam, ...

Just Published

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish language lessons for kids
Advertising
4 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Goda nyheter, föräldrar: Ikea creates Swedish ...

Sessions designed to keep kids entertained during lockdown.

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super Bowl spot
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Will Ferrell hates Norway in General Motors' Super ...

The McCann Worldgroup ad also features comedians Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson.

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to use misleading beauty filters
Advertising
4 hours ago
John Harrington

Ad regulator tells brands and influencers not to ...

The UK Advertising Standards Authority's action follows complaints it upheld relating to Instagram stories.

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020
PR
4 hours ago
Thomas Moore

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020

Revenue was down 4.2% in the U.S., 9.6% in APAC and 9.3% in Canada.