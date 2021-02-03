Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Nicoletta Stefanidou, Tinker Tailor

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Nicoletta Stefanidou

Co-founder and chief creative officer

Tinker Tailor Ltd

Hong Kong

In her journey to becoming chief creative officer of global digital brand Tinker Tailor, Nicoletta Stefanidou has worked across countries and continents; from career beginnings in Germany to leading and inspiring creative teams in London, Singapore and Hong Kong. Along the way, her work for clients such as Disney, Pizza Hut, Faber Castell and JW Marriott has been awarded in major industry award shows such as Cannes Lions, Art Directors Club, D&AD, the Clios and more.

Most recently, taking 20 years of experience in branding and applied consumer design and digital applications, combined with her passion for reinventing the industry, Stefanidou co-founded Tinker Tailor, a new breed of industry-disrupting creative agency focused on tailoring remote teams to suit their clients’ needs, and bringing in the very best creative ‘tinkers’ from around the globe to offer a more agile and effective way of working.

Since fully co-founding Tinker Tailor at the end of 2019, within just 12 months, Stefanidou has grown the agency at an unprecedented speed during the year of the pandemic. This has included building an international network of partners and talents across the globe. In addition, Stefanidou has driven and led multiple pitches in 2020, one of which won her team Shiseido Shanghai Innovations Lab as a new client—developing brand strategy, packaging and expression work for new consumer products.

Always one to empower her teams, Stefanidou is a firm believer in equality and addressing gender disparity and inclusion in the workforce; championing minorities in their careers is always on top of her list. Closely connected to the global creative community and a member of the One Club, Stefanidou is a regular judge on the international creative awards scene, judging at the Cannes Lions, the Clios, One Show, Spikes Asia, Effies, the NY Festival and many more.