Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, Ketchum Greater China

What do you do after driving growth for your agency and winning global acclaim? Embark on a doctorate with a top European University on brand growth, of course.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eunice Wong, Ketchum Greater China
Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Eunice Wong

Former chief growth officer
Ketchum Greater China
Hong Kong

As a senior executive at Ketchum, Eunice Wong repositioned the agency’s service around a digital-first model focused on audience marketing, social commerce, and retail marketing. This approach led to a 140% sales annual growth. As part of this recast, Wong successfully expanded the agency’s map from tier-one cities to eight tier-two cities. 

At Ketchum, she also won a global remit from Lenovo’s Visual Display business covering Asia, Europe, and the US. She is the first Chinese agency leader who led a global social campaign for Lenovo computer monitors. Along the way, she won the first gold for Lenovo in Stevie International Business Awards and grabbed the first agency of the year awards for Ketchum Greater China.

In her storied career, Wong has been chief growth officer of Ketchum Greater China, chief strategist of McCann WorldGroup Hong Kong, CMO/ CSO of Touchmedia Group and CMO of South China Media Group.

Wong is also one of the few marketers in Greater China with extensive experience from in-house marketing, 4As agencies, PR agencies, and media. She has won a boat load of awards along the way--last December, Wong became the first Chinese person to receive the 2020 Gold Stevie Awards Woman of the Year for Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations. She has also won Asia Account Service of the Year, Greater China Creative Agency of the Year, Asia Marketer of the Year, Asia Leadership in Product Development, Greater China Strategic Planner of the Year, PR Agency of the Year (2020), among over 200 international awards. 

Her husband, Spencer Wong, CEO of M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong wrote in her nomination for Women to Watch Greater China, “when there are 30 under 30 and 40 under 40, does our industry end before 50? Eunice decides to break this myth and starts her doctoral research with a top European business school on brand growth, aiming to draw the international attention to the globalization of China-oriented brands.”

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

 

