Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Bonnie Lam, Betake Marketing

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH GREATER CHINA

Celebrating the women making their mark on the marketing and communications industry.

Bonnie Lam

Co-founder, managing director

Betake Marketing Limited

Hong Kong

With a knack for coming up with innovative ideas and delivering award winning campaigns, Bonnie Lam has successfully run her own business, Betake Marketing, since 1996 – proving herself to be an immense force of creativity and perseverance.

Initially focusing on public relations and marketing projects for entertainment and banking industries, she soon parlayed that experience into exploring the shopping mall field, creating campaigns that struck a chord, and hasn't looked back since. Based on her previous achievements and experiences in the field, in 2019 Lam was directly appointed as the marketing consultant for Hong Kong's Kowloon City Plaza.

After her appointment, KCP’s tenant occupancy rate, footfall and sales have all increased impressively. Lam's vision to run marketing and promotion campaigns to focus on one objective, to evoke Hongkongers’ collective memories of their city and promote the local culture, has proved hugely successful. On one marketing event campaign, ‘KCP Reigniting the Collective Memories of HK Movies’, Lam led her team to eventually win a total of 23 awards.

Passionate about giving back through charity and community service, Lam donates 0.6% of total revenue from all confirmed contracts to six different associations. During the coronavirus pandemic, she donated personal protective equipment to local charity groups, e.g., Caritas Social Work Services Division. She also invited her clients to participate in charitable activities, such as visiting elderly residents in Kowloon City as a corporate social responsibility programme.

Also committed to teenagers’ education, Lam merges her passions for art, culture and education together to improve the personal development of youngsters. She arranges tours and arts training for locals schools and colleges as well as cultural exchange programmes.