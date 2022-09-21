Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR Analysis News
Surekha Ragavan
21 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Presenting the 40 inspiring and innovative women representing a diverse range of markets and industries, who are the Women to Watch class of 2022.

Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Campaign Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Essence, is honoured to present the 40 women who have been selected as this year's Women to Watch—our tenth anniversary of this list of exceptional business leaders, innovators, and change advocates.

This iteration of Women to Watch presents a diverse mix of industries and geographies. There are women from independent agencies and agency networks, media publishers and subscription services, adtech and martech, PR and healthcare communications, and talent management.

The 40 women presented here are just a portion of a much-larger pool of nominations we received this year for Women to Watch. As always, it was exceptionally challenging for the judging team, comprised of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s senior editorial members, to narrow the list down to 40.

Nominees were judged on their business achievements, leadership qualities and collaboration, and their work elevating the industry both through their work and their passions. Each entry underwent several rounds of judging and analysis to ensure the women selected are the most deserving of this commendation. 

Because competition was fierce among so many high-quality nominations, please don’t be disheartened if your entry didn’t make it this list. We do encourage you to try again next year or participate in other Campaign opportunities.

We would like to take a moment to thank the companies and individuals that took the time to nominate themselves, their colleagues or friends, plus those who provided endorsements. We know it is not an easy task, but your diligence allows us to shine a light on standout industry talent. We hope Women to Watch can continue to be a motivator for rising stars in the industry, and a resource of the incredible talent this region has to offer.

Finally, a hearty congratulations to this year's group of Women to Watch. 

The 2022 Women to Watch (in alphabetical order by given name):

Anna Cherry
Spark Foundry
Australia
 Carbo Yu
Sinclair
Hong Kong
InMobi
India 
Ela Federigan-Chua
Optimax Communications Group
Philippines
 Elayne Gan
Dow Jones 
Singapore
 Emily Belton
BCW
Singapore
Emma Campbell
Tourism Fiji
Fiji
 Fang Wu
Guangdong Brandmax Marketing
China
Hajar Yusof
Naga DDB Tribal
Malaysia
Haylie Craig
Colenso BBDO
New Zealand
 Human Lam
Assembly
Hong Kong 
 Jacqueline Law
Dentsu
Hong Kong
Jane Sullivan
Wavemaker 
Australia
 Jaslin Goh
PayMe by HSBC
Hong Kong
Jennifer Toole-Stott
Teads
Singapore
Jessica Billimoria
CultureVerse
Australia
 Ji Watson
McCann Worldgroup
Japan
 Jie Qi Lee
Edelman Data and Intelligence
Singapore
Joanna Georges
The Trade Desk 
Australia
Julie Wu
DeVries Global
China
Kanokkorn Seehapan
GreyNJ United
Thailand
Kaori Yatsu
BBDO
Japan
Karen Coleman
Archetype 
Australia
Kristie Cheung
Lalamove
Hong Kong
UM
Australia
Liv Geen
Finecast 
Australia
Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom
MediaMonks
Australia
Marilyn Yeong
Assembly
Singapore
Maureen Valenzuela
Propel Manila
Philippines
Melissa Chen
Uber
Taiwan
Mitzi Ferrer
Dentsu
Singapore
Nazirah Ashari
TBWA
Malaysia
Parul Gautam
Reprise
India
Sandy Wu
Saatchi & Saatchi 
China
Serene Wong 
Across the Pond
Singapore
Sharon Ho
Digitas
China
Shivani Maharaj
Wavemaker
Australia
Sonali Malaviya
Essence
India
Tara Crosby
Twitch
Singapore
GroupM
China
    

Read about previous Women to Watch:
2021 | 20202019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2012

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

