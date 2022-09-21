Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Campaign Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Essence, is honoured to present the 40 women who have been selected as this year's Women to Watch—our tenth anniversary of this list of exceptional business leaders, innovators, and change advocates.

This iteration of Women to Watch presents a diverse mix of industries and geographies. There are women from independent agencies and agency networks, media publishers and subscription services, adtech and martech, PR and healthcare communications, and talent management.

The 40 women presented here are just a portion of a much-larger pool of nominations we received this year for Women to Watch. As always, it was exceptionally challenging for the judging team, comprised of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s senior editorial members, to narrow the list down to 40.

Nominees were judged on their business achievements, leadership qualities and collaboration, and their work elevating the industry both through their work and their passions. Each entry underwent several rounds of judging and analysis to ensure the women selected are the most deserving of this commendation.

Because competition was fierce among so many high-quality nominations, please don’t be disheartened if your entry didn’t make it this list. We do encourage you to try again next year or participate in other Campaign opportunities.

We would like to take a moment to thank the companies and individuals that took the time to nominate themselves, their colleagues or friends, plus those who provided endorsements. We know it is not an easy task, but your diligence allows us to shine a light on standout industry talent. We hope Women to Watch can continue to be a motivator for rising stars in the industry, and a resource of the incredible talent this region has to offer.

Finally, a hearty congratulations to this year's group of Women to Watch.

The 2022 Women to Watch (in alphabetical order by given name):