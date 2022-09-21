Women to Watch 2022: Jennifer Toole-Stott, Teads

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Jennifer Toole-Stott

Account director

Teads

Singapore

Jennifer Toole-Stott has only been at Teads for a little over a year, but was awarded a ‘Teads Star’ for recognition of hitting an attainment of 153% on quarterly targets and driving 200% increase in YOY growth less than a year into the job.

This is a testament to her ability to consistently deliver major initiatives and averaging over 110% of her target since joining Teads despite significant headwinds.

She has also closed the largest campaign deal to date in the Singapore office, valued at $400k with Singapore Airlines (SIA). Her ability to nurture the relationship has led to an acceleration in investment of up to 1,400% in the past eight months by SIA.

Toole-Stott’s achievements have boosted her confidence and she has started to manage her own team. She ensures her team has a good balance of play and work, from using TikTok and Instagram, to teaching them how to approach a difficult conversation with their bosses.

She is also a big supporter of the recently launched Teads Mentoring Program, an initiative designed to connect Teads employees around the world and offer support to mentees, both more senior and more junior than them.

Toole-Stott also leads the culture committee within the Singapore office, and introduced ‘CommuniTeads’. With a team of 10, she has collaborated with the group to organise and run a series of monthly events like 'Mental Health Awareness month, group meditation, Pride month, and a Singapore National Day pub quiz curated around DEI initiatives.

Outside of work, Toole-Stott was the first salesperson in APAC to win a campaign promoting the ‘Teads Care’ initiative with Foodpanda, supporting Wateroam in providing safe water to families in need.