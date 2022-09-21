Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH

Tara Crosby

Head of sales, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong

Twitch

Singapore

A passionate and driven sales leader, Tara Crosby joined Twitch in July 2020 and quickly got to work establishing the sales team for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. Today, Crosby leads Twitch's highest-performing sales team in APAC and has already smashed sales target for 2022. These results have been pivotal to the growth of the business, outpacing operational planning three-year forecasts.

Among her many achievements in the past year, Crosby played a pivotal role in educating and enabling seven different client regional teams around the globe to understand not only how one of their clients, Coca-Cola, could centre themselves in gaming, but also how Twitch was going to help them bring it to life. Crosby took full ownership over the project, managing a global media plan that ended up delivering US$6.1 million and eight livestreams across France, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, US, UK, Spain and Germany. As a result, Coca-Cola amplified engagement on Twitch, with streamers seeing a four-fold increase in chat volume and a 15% lift in positive sentiment.

In addition, this year, Crosby launched the first standalone gaming team that focuses specifically on enabling Asian-based gaming developers launch and promote products on Twitch. As a key stakeholder in the relationship between Twitch and HoYoVerse—which launched their game Genshin Impact on Twitch in 2020 and has since gone from strength to strength—Crosby and her team of gaming specialists have assisted gaming developers with access to Twitch advertising products. Aside from that, she provides clients an end-to-end integrated approach that also includes opportunities such as Drops campaigns and esports tournaments, such as Twitch Rivals. This category, as a revenue stream, has grown to US$12 million in two years.

Crosby shows a firm commitment to her leadership role and leads from the front. She is an active Amazon mentor, which includes regular weekly meetings with specific individuals and enabling them to activate career conversations, and providing structured feedback sessions for improvement and enablement.

Outside of Twitch, Crosby has been a member of IAB since 2020. In 2021, she was in the Data and Attribution Council, and within her sub-group produced a four-part series on data-driven attribution. Meanwhile, she is a regular speaker at industry events where she shares her insights and knowledge.

Prior to joining Twitch, Crosby was the managing director of Crimtan for the APAC region. In this role, she set up offices for Japan, Singapore and Australia, exceeding set targets and achieved over US$10 million in revenue in the first three years. Prior to Crimtan, Crosby had worked in various sales organisations like News Corp in Australia and at a publishing firm in London.