Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly

As a business whiz, Yeong has managed to achieve impressive numbers despite market uncertainties, dip the company’s toes in a new market, and exponentially grow the size of the team.

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Marilyn Yeong

Regional client vice president
Assembly
Singapore

Anyone in a business development role will lament the challenges of the last two years during a time where clients were understandably cutting back on spending. In Marilyn Yeong’s case, she flipped the script by contributing to strong numbers for Assembly. The Singapore office, for instance, achieved over 67% growth in revenue, 59% growth in business contracts, and 74% growth in new clients in 2021, adding popular brands such as The Trade Desk and Square Enix to its portfolio. 

Yeong also managed to assert her influence in Malaysia, where the company landed its first client last year despite a limited local presence. With Yeong’s guidance, her team leveraged their experience in market research, media planning and strategic partnerships to understand Malaysian consumers and develop a full-funnel campaign strategy that delivered over 140% of its target performance.

Because of Yeong’s big-picture, client-centric thinking, her team maintained over 70% client retention during a year when brands were scaling back media investments. The team also facilitated the growth of several key existing accounts, such as Adobe, which expanded its contract to a multi-market omnichannel strategic partnership encompassing media, data and analytics projects. And to support this tremendous growth in Singapore, the team more than tripled in size, making it Assembly’s fastest-growing market in 2021.

Internally, Yeong sits on the committee of a regional L&D initiative, a pitch-training programme designed to elevate the strategic capabilities of the team. Through a live client brief, participants get a chance to address a real-life business challenge with their strategic solutions. Apart from that, she introduced agency feedback sessions with long-term clients, allowing the team to share their thoughts on the relationship and ways to grow, thereby leading to more power-balanced and enriching agency-client relationships.

In the last 16 years, Yeong has forged her well-rounded career across agencies such as PHD, Carat, GroupM, M&C Saatchi, and brand-side with Scoot.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Human Lam, Assembly
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Human Lam, Assembly

Women to Watch 2022: Jennifer Toole-Stott, Teads
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jennifer Toole-Stott, Teads

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW

Women to Watch 2022: Elayne Gan, Dow Jones
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Elayne Gan, Dow Jones

Just Published

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” as abortion restrictions tighten
PR
46 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” ...

The campaign by Women that Fight, a coalition of advertising creatives, takes the dystopian view that women can protect themselves from abortion restrictions by abstaining from sex – and using a sex toy instead.

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.