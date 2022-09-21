Women to Watch 2022: Mitzi Ferrer, Dentsu

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Mitzi Ferrer

Client director

Dentsu International

Singapore

A true-blooded media person, Mitzi Ferrer grew up playing ‘guess that TV ad’ game at home with her siblings. A career in advertising beckoned. Having studied for a bachelor’s degree in advertising and PR, she worked her way up through the ranks from media intern to media buyer, and at present, is a client director managing a regional account, looking after APAC markets.

In her eight years at Dentsu Singapore, Ferrer has amassed a wealth of media experience, account management, account planning, and digital strategy. These areas of expertise have been put to good use, not least in the last two years. During the critical period of Q4 2021, Ferrer effectively managed Dentsu’s Philips Domestic Appliances (DA) team, leading the investment planning and guiding the delivery of double-digit mega-sales events. Ferrer has also been instrumental in building the media strategy for Philips DA across the APAC region and co-developed toolkits to guide and empower regional and local teams, resulting in smoother workflow processes.

Ferrer currently leads a team of 10—a mix of managers and executives across the regional and local account management and performance teams on Philips DA. She has led her team to achieve excellent results from the Philips DA Q4 2021 mega-sales events as well as receiving high praise from the client.

As a working mother, Ferrer tries to perform her duties of a leader, a wife, and a mother to her seven-year-old son effectively. She aims to inspire others to maintain a similar work-life balance. She was recently named one of Dentsu Singapore’s top five people to watch in 2022 for being a crucial team player who goes beyond her responsibilities, and being an inspiring person who colleagues enjoy working with.

A passionate believer in the value of mentoring younger generations, Ferrer frequently conducts mentoring sessions for younger members of her team, ensuring that there is consistent one-on-one engagement with her, on top of other regular trainings. Outside of work, Ferrer has plans to reach out to her alma mater in the Philippines, and to open up opportunities for college students to consider internships and eventually pursue advertising careers.