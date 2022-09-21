Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Mitzi Ferrer, Dentsu

A leader, a wife, and a mother, Ferrer has proven herself a crucial team player who goes beyond her responsibilities, and is an inspiring person that colleagues want to work with.

Women to Watch 2022: Mitzi Ferrer, Dentsu
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Mitzi Ferrer

Client director
Dentsu International
Singapore

A true-blooded media person, Mitzi Ferrer grew up playing ‘guess that TV ad’ game at home with her siblings. A career in advertising beckoned. Having studied for a bachelor’s degree in advertising and PR, she worked her way up through the ranks from media intern to media buyer, and at present, is a client director managing a regional account, looking after APAC markets.

In her eight years at Dentsu Singapore, Ferrer has amassed a wealth of media experience, account management, account planning, and digital strategy. These areas of expertise have been put to good use, not least in the last two years. During the critical period of Q4 2021, Ferrer effectively managed Dentsu’s Philips Domestic Appliances (DA) team, leading the investment planning and guiding the delivery of double-digit mega-sales events. Ferrer has also been instrumental in building the media strategy for Philips DA across the APAC region and co-developed toolkits to guide and empower regional and local teams, resulting in smoother workflow processes.

Ferrer currently leads a team of 10—a mix of managers and executives across the regional and local account management and performance teams on Philips DA. She has led her team to achieve excellent results from the Philips DA Q4 2021 mega-sales events as well as receiving high praise from the client.

As a working mother, Ferrer tries to perform her duties of a leader, a wife, and a mother to her seven-year-old son effectively. She aims to inspire others to maintain a similar work-life balance. She was recently named one of Dentsu Singapore’s top five people to watch in 2022 for being a crucial team player who goes beyond her responsibilities, and being an inspiring person who colleagues enjoy working with.

A passionate believer in the value of mentoring younger generations, Ferrer frequently conducts mentoring sessions for younger members of her team, ensuring that there is consistent one-on-one engagement with her, on top of other regular trainings. Outside of work, Ferrer has plans to reach out to her alma mater in the Philippines, and to open up opportunities for college students to consider internships and eventually pursue advertising careers.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Jacqueline Law, Dentsu
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jacqueline Law, Dentsu

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly

Women to Watch 2022: Jennifer Toole-Stott, Teads
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jennifer Toole-Stott, Teads

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW

Just Published

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” as abortion restrictions tighten
PR
46 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” ...

The campaign by Women that Fight, a coalition of advertising creatives, takes the dystopian view that women can protect themselves from abortion restrictions by abstaining from sex – and using a sex toy instead.

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.