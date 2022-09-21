Women to Watch 2022: Jacqueline Law, Dentsu

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Jacqueline Law

Business director

Dentsu International

Hong Kong

When leading Dentsu’s internal integration as business director at Isobar, Jacqueline Law strategised an internal platform called Care Co-Op that led to 30% organic growth and 10 new wins in 2021. She dedicated herself to growth and breakthroughs, designed solutions for clients, achieved a 100% pitch winning rate, won six new business accounts in one-and-a-half years, and contributed 915% accumulated growth in revenue for the agency.

Under Law’s leadership, Amazon’s first localised and data-driven integrated campaign in Hong Kong overachieved with 284% impressions and a 136% increase in traffic goals. Breaking geographic barriers and time zones on this account, she built a meticulous operation model to facilitate discussions with clients and internal teams from creative and media to strategy and business. She also led a project for Marriott Bonvoy to set up a regional social APAC hub across five markets. Engagement across all channels in the region increased by 99% in nine months, hitting an average 1.5% engagement rate and surpassing the industry benchmark by 14.5%.

Not only did Law manage numerous markets for clients, she also introduced partners from Japan and Korea within the network. Because of seamless collaboration, speed of traction, and inspiring insights across offices, she won clients for the regional network. Rasheed Bulsara, head of delivery from DentsuMB International Markets, praised her contribution to Amex: “Jacqueline has quickly established trust with a range of Amex clients and global stakeholders, which has enabled us to gain a large share of Amex’s Hong Kong business.”

Law built a team from zero in 2020 to a group of seven young and emerging talent. One of her team members believes she is “a superwoman who inspires both clients and us to grow”. She continues to meet the team for regular one-on-one catch-ups, small-group trainings, and mentoring sessions.

Law also extends her mentoring by being a keynote speaker at think-tanks, roundtables and universities, sharing ideas and getting to know the future of the ad industry. She values marriage and emotional health and co-leads a marriage group with her husband to help young couples. In the pandemic days, she partnered with Isobar Good and Google to launch Share Joy and create six digital characters to bring joy to Hong Kong.

Over ten years, Law served numerous world-class brands, from McDonald's in her early career to P&G and Philip Morris. Before joining Isobar in 2020, she worked for DDB and Leo Burnett.