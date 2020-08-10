hong kong
Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong
Publisher and China critic was taken in this morning under Hong Kong's new security law for "colluding with foreign forces", according to an associate.
Hong Kong consumers' preferences mostly steady in an unsettled year
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Maxim's and Standard Chartered made the biggest moves in Hong Kong's top 100 brands, while social-media apps took on increasing importance.
E-commerce finally becomes a force in Hong Kong
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Online emporium HKTVmall jumps into the top echelon of Hong Kongers' favourite locally based brands.
Technology is key for Hong Kong brands' evolution
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: If brands, especially those local ones, are trying to keep their existence, they may need to keep up with the trendy technology.
Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.
Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties
The payments brand says it was looking for a partner with strong digital capabilities.
