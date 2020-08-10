hong kong

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publisher and China critic was taken in this morning under Hong Kong's new security law for "colluding with foreign forces", according to an associate.

Hong Kong consumers' preferences mostly steady in an unsettled year
Aug 3, 2020
Carol Huang

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Maxim's and Standard Chartered made the biggest moves in Hong Kong's top 100 brands, while social-media apps took on increasing importance.

E-commerce finally becomes a force in Hong Kong
Aug 3, 2020
Carol Huang

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Online emporium HKTVmall jumps into the top echelon of Hong Kongers' favourite locally based brands.

Technology is key for Hong Kong brands' evolution
Aug 3, 2020
Carol Huang

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: If brands, especially those local ones, are trying to keep their existence, they may need to keep up with the trendy technology.

Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm
Aug 3, 2020
Nielsen

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.

Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

The payments brand says it was looking for a partner with strong digital capabilities.

