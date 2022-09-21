Marketing Analysis
Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove

Moving from agency side to brand, Cheung led Lalamove to become a leading brand in Hong Kong while using the brand platform to support local communities.

Kristie Cheung

Head of marketing communications
Lalamove
Hong Kong

As global head of marketing communications, leading nine markets from Hong Kong to Mexico, Kristie Cheung joined Lalamove over two years ago. At Lalamove's home market in Hong Kong, Cheung masterminded a bold and loud campaign in 2021 with tangible brand and business results. Based on the data from YouGov, Lalamove’s top-of-mind awareness doubled from 18% to 36% surpassing a primary competitor. Kmatrix also shows that the brand’s affinity increased by 163%. 

Cheung does not just focus on business success. Last December, she turned Lalamove trucks into rolling canvases for local Hong Kong artists. She also added playful, vibrant and Instagram-friendly aesthetics to the brand, and her team created 90-second TVC versions globally with the catchy 'Lalamove It' jingle. What’s more, a jingle-inspired TikTok challenge harvested 585,000 user-generated videos worldwide, winning international brand awareness. 

Cheung is a magnetic leader loved by her team. During the brand’s first regional TVC shooting, she and her entire team stayed on set for over 26 hours to witness the fruits of their labour.  Even though she has a demanding and tough demeanour, her team has seen a low turnover rate because she is an empathetic leader who truly listens and cares about the staff. She is said to have never missed a one-on-one catch-up session with any team member, talking to them about work issues and personal relationships, cultivating trust and inspiring confidence. According to an internal leader survey peer, junior teammates “achieved great personal growth from her coaching”. 

It’s not just her team warmed by her big heart. Cheung has contributed to the community by delivering essential items and donations to Hong Kong’s low-income community during a time where the pandemic proved a challenge for many. She brought Lalamove’s fleet to support the city’s most vulnerable group, such as helping a father who urgently needed a rapid test to resume work and a student who needed a notebook for online classes. This CSR programme connected 200 NGOs, delivered 153,200 supplies to 76,600 beneficiaries, and generated HK$10 million in media value.

Plus, Cheung has given voice to women in logistics tech. She challenges this male-dominated industry and offers more opportunities for deserving women the chance to work at Lalamove based on the merit of their abilities. Through her efforts in DEI, her inclusive global marketing team consists of people from all backgrounds, skillsets and races. 

Before working for brands in 2017, Cheung spent over a decade in advertising, from Greater China to Southeast Asia, when she was selected as Cheil’s Outstanding Performer, BBDO’s Rising Star, and Saatchi & Saatchi’s Star.

