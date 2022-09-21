Women to Watch 2022: Jaslin Goh, PayMe by HSBC

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Jaslin Goh

Chief marketing officer

PayMe by HSBC

Hong Kong

Jaslin Goh spent more than 14 years in agencies like Ogilvy, McCann and Kantar before leaving for a stint in hospitality with Shangri-La Group. In 2007, she led Coke Light’s campaign and bagged multiple awards for it.

At Kantar, Goh built credibility and rose through the ranks over six-and-a-half-years, from being China branding lead to regional insights and branding lead. She then became managing director and represented China in global and regional projects and was part of the executive committee.

After becoming a mother of two, she moved from a regional role to a Hong Kong role, becoming chief strategy officer at McCann. At the IPG-owned agency, she successfully won several sizable businesses over HK$50 million in revenue and engineered new ways of working through digital transformation. She was rewarded for her success with a promotion to managing director.

Goh then made her foray into fintech, launching the virtual bank WeLab Bank and growing its user base to around 150,000 users. She is now at PayMe by HSBC as chief marketing officer where she heads marketing, design and customer experience.

Within two weeks of joining, she was given the challenge that would have drowned PayMe as four Stored Value Facility (SVF) licensees competitors were awarded government funds as part of a scheme that would disburse HK$5,000 into people’s wallets for free.

To overcome this obstacle, Goh launched an in-app payment gamification and a digital wallet campaign that opened merchants’ receptivity of PayMe. This saw the 15,000 merchants’ network in PayMe growing to 40,000 in July 2022. She then built a merchant ecosystem of ongoing promotions that kept the People-to-Merchant (P2M) growing steadily over her tenure to 150% YOY.

Goh was also part of the digital management committee, where she was often invited as event moderator and speaker on Web3 topics. She is also a judge for marketing awards such as Effies and Spikes Asia’s Tangrams awards. She contributes back to the community through lecturing opportunities, mentoring, and judging for Asia-wide graduate and post-graduate HSBC programmes.