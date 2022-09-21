Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Melissa Chen, Uber

With innovative new campaigns, Chen has made Taiwan one of Uber’s most strategic markets as it continues to pilot new initiatives for its brands globally.

Women to Watch 2022: Melissa Chen, Uber
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Melissa Chen

Head of marketing 
Uber
Taiwan

Melissa Chen joined Uber four years ago as senior marketing manager of Uber Eats and was promoted to Uber's head of marketing in 2021. Over the past few years, she has managed to secure millions of dollars of investment, build the local team from scratch, and seize opportunities to innovate.

When Chen had her interview with the brand, she aspired to get Din Tai Fung on Uber Eats to show consumers that they could deliver top-notch food with high standards. Six months later, pitching to Din Tai Fung's CEO, Chen and her team led the restaurant chain to debut on Uber Eats and later became one of Uber's most valuable exclusive partners on the platform.

Under Chen’s leadership, Uber leads delivery market share with membership campaigns and maintains best-in-class customer loyalty and retention. In Taiwan, 'Tonight, I’ll be eating…' became the second-highest buzz-worthy phrase on social media in 2020. It also became the first market for Uber to create its very first mass media grocery campaign in 2021, followed by collaborations with top local supermarket chain PX Mart the next year. Monthly active grocery shoppers grew more than 50% from December 2021 to date, and grocery awareness grew by over 40%.

Armed with Chen’s extensive behavioural data-driven strategy, Uber adopted similar approaches in launching full-funnel integrated campaigns in other markets. In February 2022, Chen piloted a global membership-first retail programme that achieved an increase of over 25% monthly active members. Later, in August, she launched the ‘Delivery Like That’ platform brand campaign across APAC while introducing local product differentiation campaigns and piloting new approaches to marketing deliveries beyond restaurants. 

As a culture lead at Uber, Chen has spearheaded another global initiative, ‘Manager Academy’, and she is committed to developing critical skills for future leaders. On this, Chen draws from a career spanning over 15 years across consumer packaged goods, medical, and tech brands. From Unilever to Johnson & Johnson, she’s worked to improve the local presence of global brands such as Dove, Neutrogena, Johnson’s, Aveeno and Listerine.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM

Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Kristie Cheung, Lalamove

Women to Watch 2022: Karen Coleman, Archetype
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Karen Coleman, Archetype

Just Published

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” as abortion restrictions tighten
PR
46 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” ...

The campaign by Women that Fight, a coalition of advertising creatives, takes the dystopian view that women can protect themselves from abortion restrictions by abstaining from sex – and using a sex toy instead.

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.