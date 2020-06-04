taiwan

How a public park in Taipei harnessed pedal power to avoid stagnation
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: A crafty, functional water cycling project wins Gold in the category of Charities, Public Health & Safety, Public Awareness Messages.

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.

Ticketmaster expands into Asia with presence in Singapore and Taiwan
Feb 13, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

‘Immense growth’ in live entertainment prompts the ticketing giant to enter the region.

Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media
Oct 20, 2019
Tasmin Smith

During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.

Taiwan’s top 100 brands: Japanese brands still the most trusted
Sep 3, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Japanese electronics giants Sony, Hitachi, and Panasonic dominate rankings as Samsung slowly inches up.

Local ride-hailing services in Taiwan blow Uber out of the water
Sep 3, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Uber PR’s crisis in Taiwan has led to the swift rise of local taxi services.

