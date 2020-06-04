taiwan
How a public park in Taipei harnessed pedal power to avoid stagnation
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: A crafty, functional water cycling project wins Gold in the category of Charities, Public Health & Safety, Public Awareness Messages.
How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
CASE STUDY: A machine-learning system helped hit the right customers with a popup discount offer, increasing conversion rates by 15%.
Ticketmaster expands into Asia with presence in Singapore and Taiwan
‘Immense growth’ in live entertainment prompts the ticketing giant to enter the region.
Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media
During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.
Taiwan’s top 100 brands: Japanese brands still the most trusted
Japanese electronics giants Sony, Hitachi, and Panasonic dominate rankings as Samsung slowly inches up.
Local ride-hailing services in Taiwan blow Uber out of the water
Uber PR’s crisis in Taiwan has led to the swift rise of local taxi services.
