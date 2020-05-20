uber

Uber to shut Singapore office as part of global cost-cutting measures
May 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Global slim-lining comes as Uber said its ride-hailing business dropped 80% in April.

M&S: Bringing data management in-house 'imperative' for brands
Feb 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Role for agency partners is providing specialist expertise, retailer said.

Will the future of digital be 'made in China'?
Jan 29, 2020
Ramzi Chaabane

Having invested heavily in innovative new technologies, Chinese companies have become the biggest digital transformation competitor to Silicon Valley’s giants. They're now set to shape the future.

Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media
Jan 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The industry veteran recently served as executive VP of media at VaynerMedia.

Zomato eats into Uber, acquires food business in India
Jan 22, 2020
Campaign India Team

Uber CEO has promised this does not spell the end of its India presence.

Virat Kohli turns 31: 31 ads featuring the Indian captain
Nov 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

Watch the work here

