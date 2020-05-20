Search
uber
May 20, 2020
Uber to shut Singapore office as part of global cost-cutting measures
Global slim-lining comes as Uber said its ride-hailing business dropped 80% in April.
Feb 28, 2020
M&S: Bringing data management in-house 'imperative' for brands
Role for agency partners is providing specialist expertise, retailer said.
Jan 29, 2020
Will the future of digital be 'made in China'?
Having invested heavily in innovative new technologies, Chinese companies have become the biggest digital transformation competitor to Silicon Valley’s giants. They're now set to shape the future.
Jan 23, 2020
Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media
The industry veteran recently served as executive VP of media at VaynerMedia.
Jan 22, 2020
Zomato eats into Uber, acquires food business in India
Uber CEO has promised this does not spell the end of its India presence.
Nov 5, 2019
Virat Kohli turns 31: 31 ads featuring the Indian captain
Watch the work here
