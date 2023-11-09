Uber promotes a 'multi-car' delusion in Australia

A new campaign from Uber Carshare via agency partner Special aims to drive home just how easily Australians can live the multi-car dream without owning multiple cars but by renting a 'second car' instead.

In the short film, a confident woman introduces us to her first car—and her numerous second cars thanks to Uber Carshare. We follow her through a range of scenarios, from moving furniture with an SUV to ordering at the drive-through and doing family airport runs—even introducing her second husband in her second car at her second wedding.

The words "second car" are mentioned literally every second of this 30-second film, which is a tad over the top. The message is loud and clear, but it's not one that Ad Nut supports. Ad Nut is not convinced that in this critical period of climate crisis, anyone should be promoting the idea of driving more than one car, let alone a multi-car dream.

You have no idea how much rage woodland creatures feel when they witness the scant regard for the planet humans have, accelerating global burning with fuel-guzzling planes, buses, SUVs... and yet here is Uber Carshare thinking that NOW is a good time to promote second cars.

Ad Nut nearly choked on its cashews at the sheer gall of this campaign to be promoting the ease of living a “multi-car dream” at a time when scientists have warned of an impending period of global burning. Uber Carshare has gone backward into time and logic. Ad Nut fears if humans keep heading in this direction, encouraging yet more pollution and carbon emissions, they'll soon be as good as driving off a cliff.