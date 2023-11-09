The Work Advertising Marketing Branding
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Uber promotes a 'multi-car' delusion in Australia

Because Earth needs more carbon emissions, right?

A new campaign from Uber Carshare via agency partner Special aims to drive home just how easily Australians can live the multi-car dream without owning multiple cars but by renting a 'second car' instead. 

In the short film, a confident woman introduces us to her first car—and her numerous second cars thanks to Uber Carshare. We follow her through a range of scenarios, from moving furniture with an SUV to ordering at the drive-through and doing family airport runs—even introducing her second husband in her second car at her second wedding. 

The words "second car" are mentioned literally every second of this 30-second film, which is a tad over the top. The message is loud and clear, but it's not one that Ad Nut supports. Ad Nut is not convinced that in this critical period of climate crisis, anyone should be promoting the idea of driving more than one car, let alone a multi-car dream.

You have no idea how much rage woodland creatures feel when they witness the scant regard for the planet humans have, accelerating global burning with fuel-guzzling planes, buses, SUVs... and yet here is Uber Carshare thinking that NOW is a good time to promote second cars. 

Ad Nut nearly choked on its cashews at the sheer gall of this campaign to be promoting the ease of living a “multi-car dream” at a time when scientists have warned of an impending period of global burning. Uber Carshare has gone backward into time and logic. Ad Nut fears if humans keep heading in this direction, encouraging yet more pollution and carbon emissions, they'll soon be as good as driving off a cliff.

CREDITS

Client: Uber
Director of marketing, APAC: Andy Morley
Head of marketing, ANZ: David Griffiths
Chief growth officer, Uber Carshare: Mathieu Maire
Mobility marketing, ANZ: Marine Blanchetier
Head of marketing, Carshare: Kacy Ratta
Marketing campaign lead: Sarah Louie
Creative director, APAC: Adam Ledbury
Media lead, APAC: Louisa Chu

Creative agency: Special
Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Uber APAC creative directors: James Sexton & Sarah Parris
Creatives: Jack Wall & Phillip Harkness
Managing director: Lauren Portelli
Team leads: Laura Little & Rebecca Grant
Business director: Ed Nash
Business manager: Genevieve Bowes
Head of strategy: Celia Garforth
Senior strategist: Phoebe Fielding
Head of film production: Sevda Cemo
Senior producer: Alyce Guy
Head of stills: Nick Lilley
Stills producer: Emily Willis
Digital producer: Stacey Szabo
Head of design: Adam Shear
Designer: Maria Ancines
Finished art: John Rivera
Creative services manager: Kristie Dagg

Production: Mofa
Director: Yianni Warnock
Executive producer: Llew Griffiths
Producer: Linzee Rose
DOP:  Campbell Brown

Post production: The Editors
Post producer: Adrian Konarski
Offline editor: Mark Burnett
Grade: Ben Eagleton
Online: Stu Cadzow 

Audio post: Rumble
Sound designer: Tone Ashton

Retouching
Retoucher: Nick Mueller

Media agency: EssenceMediacom
Client & planning lead: Nathaniel Thompson 
Group strategy director: Marine Turner 
Marketplace director: Patrick Fakiye
Digital director: Matt Leah 

Social agency: Hello Social

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

3 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

4 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

5 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

6 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

7 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

8 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

10 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

Related Articles

Uber taps Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield for Uber One spot
Oct 29, 2023
Gurjit Degun

Uber taps Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield for ...

Omnicom Media Group drives away with most of Uber’s global media business
Sep 28, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom Media Group drives away with most of Uber’s ...

Uber launches Journey Ads in India
Jun 8, 2023
Campaign India Team

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Uber moves beyond cars to ride with three-wheelers in latest India campaign
May 2, 2023
Campaign India Team

Uber moves beyond cars to ride with three-wheelers ...

Just Published

Singles' Day 2023: From KOLs to trust, the changing dynamics of consumer choices
19 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Singles' Day 2023: From KOLs to trust, the changing ...

Rationality eclipses impulse buys, prompting brands to wage a fierce platform war for customer loyalty.

Campaign Crash Course: Festive advertising
19 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Campaign Crash Course: Festive advertising

In this lesson, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, explains how brands should approach festive advertising.

Women to Watch 2023: Jessica Wu, Mindshare
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Jessica Wu, Mindshare

Known for her ground-breaking digital initiatives and deep expertise across every slice of media, Jessica Wu continues to raise the bar with panache.

60% of Hongkongers and Singaporeans distrust claims made by companies regarding ESG activities
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

60% of Hongkongers and Singaporeans distrust claims ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Distrust in claims about ESG activities is deeply embedded among Hongkongers and Singaporeans, as public expectations for authenticity remains high.