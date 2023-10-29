The Work Advertising
Gurjit Degun
21 hours ago

Uber taps Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield for Uber One spot

The campaign has been created by Mother London.

Uber has enlisted Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield to star in an ad that positions its membership service Uber One for people who eat food and go places.

The work by Mother London shows De Niro and Butterfield forming an unlikely friendship around their shared interest in food and travel.

The three-minute comedic film opens with the pair on a film set as De Niro enjoys a meal from Uber Eats.

Butterfield attempts to awkwardly make conversation with De Niro and realises they both "eat food" and "go places". The rest of the film is narrated by Butterfield as the pair are then seen in the back of an Uber taxi as Butterfield introduces De Niro to Uber One.

Together they go shopping and learn about each other as they travel around in an Uber. In one scene they watch TV together while eating a takeaway meal and in another they play "I spy" in the back of an Uber. The film ends with the pair watching fireworks across the London skyline.

It was directed by David Shane through O Positive.

The film is supported by outdoor ads that also highlight that Uber One is for everyone who eats food and goes places. There is also a social media aspect to the work for which the brand has enlisted influencers Pablo Rochat, Dani Ha and Dominique Davis.

The campaign will run across TV, broadcast video on demand, cinema and digital. Media planning buying has been handled by EssenceMediacom.

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing across UK and Ireland at Uber and Uber Eats said: "Our new campaign aims to let people know that Uber One is a membership for people who eat food and go places, which is just about everyone.

"With Uber One, members can save money on Uber and Uber Eats, and it's already being enjoyed by over one million people in the UK.

"For our first ever Uber One campaign we've been lucky enough to work with the incredibly brilliant Robert De Niro and Asa Butterfield who have brought this campaign to life beautifully on screen."

Source:
Campaign UK

