News Media
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Omnicom Media Group drives away with most of Uber’s global media business

The six month review concluded with Omnicom’s media network picking up the $600 million business in North America, Europe and Latin America.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has won the bulk of Uber’s global media business, the agency shared exclusively with Campaign US.

The Omnicom-owned media network will service Uber in North America, Europe and Latin America as its global media AOR, spanning planning, buying and strategy. Uber spends approximately $600 million on media globally, according to Comvergence. 

EssenceMediacom has retained the business in Asia-Pacific, according to sources.

ID Comms handled the four month review, in which all major holding companies and independents participated. 

The review kicked off in May, when Uber put out an RFI to agencies seeking “best-in-class strategic partner who will act as an extension of our internal media and marketing teams,” as first reported by Adweek. 

The ride-sharing giant was also seeking a global partner for media planning, buying and analytics, according to the RFI, as well as finding “innovative approaches to digital marketing.” 

“Uber moves at a fast pace, and throughout the pitch we were impressed with Omnicom Media Group’s speed and agility, which along with the quality of their talent, technology — as embodied in their Omni marketing orchestration system — strategic thinking, and commitment to being a true partner to our business set them apart,” said David Mogensen, VP marketing, Uber, in a statement.

Uber has long managed programmatic buying in-house; it’s not clear what portion of the programmatic budget will continue to be handled internally.

In addition to increasing its scale as an advertiser, Uber has been investing heavily in its platform as a media business. It has been selling ads on the Uber Eats app since 2019, and expanded the business to its ride-hailing app this year. Drizly, which Uber acquired in 2021, launched an ad platform last year. 

In June, The Wall Street Journal reported that Uber plans to introduce video ads across its apps as its advertiser base grew 80% year over year. 

Uber Eats has advertised during the Super Bowl for the past two years, cementing its status as a major national advertiser. 

Uber has 130 million monthly active users, according to internal data. The company’s 2022 revenues came in just shy of $32 billion. It operates in 10,000 cities across 70 markets.

The win is another notch in the belt for OMG, which this month has won Beiersdorf in North America and Europe and retained HSBC’s account globally. Additionally, OMG agency PHD won Grupo Bimbo’s global media account and Hearts & Science won Allwyn, the UK’s national lottery operator. 

“As Uber continues to reimagine the way the world moves for the better, OMG has a unique opportunity to partner with them in reimagining the way they engage with their riders, users and earners,” said  Florian Adamski, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, in a statement. “Putting our leading strategic data capabilities at the core of everything we do will allow us to redefine ways of working and operations that are truly agile, unlocking meaningful media innovation at the speed and scale of Uber’s ambition and vision.”

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

1 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

5 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

6 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

7 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

8 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

9 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Uber launches Journey Ads in India
Jun 8, 2023
Campaign India Team

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Uber moves beyond cars to ride with three-wheelers in latest India campaign
May 2, 2023
Campaign India Team

Uber moves beyond cars to ride with three-wheelers ...

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer
Aug 9, 2023
Staff Reporters

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer

40 Under 40 2022: Prapti Singh, Uber
Feb 3, 2023
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Prapti Singh, Uber

Just Published

WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity challenges
7 hours ago
Shawn Lim

WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity...

Japan trails far behind in terms of how companies deal with discrimination, negative behaviours, mental health, and diversity and inclusion perceptions, according to WFA's second WFA global census.

Reddit will no longer allow users to opt-out of ad personalisation
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Reddit will no longer allow users to opt-out of ad ...

The mandatory opt-in for personalised ads was announced as part of a series of settings updates that will gradually be rolled out in the coming weeks. Select unspecified countries will still be able to opt-out.

Better Climate Store’s Greenwash can wash away climate guilt caused by overconsumption
12 hours ago
Ad Nut

Better Climate Store’s Greenwash can wash away ...

The multitasking product might deserve a spot in Ad Nut’s oaky home…unless Ad Nut is sensing a bit of irony.