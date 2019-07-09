Maisie McCabe

Will more clients follow Unilever in adopting a holding company model?
Will more clients follow Unilever in adopting a ...

The FMCG giant is scrapping individual agency relationships.

Unilever scraps separate agency relationships
Unilever scraps separate agency relationships

FMCG giant is looking to work across holding companies and develop content partnerships with the entertainment world as it moves away from interruption-based advertising.

Mondelez calls $1.85 billion media review
Mondelez calls $1.85 billion media review

Dentsu Aegis Network and SMG will go head-to-head for global media business.

WPP tops Effie Index for fourth year in a row
WPP tops Effie Index for fourth year in a row

GLOBAL - WPP has topped the Effie Index as the most effective agency holding group globally for the fourth year in a row, as Omnicom's BBDO is named the most effective ad network.

