Just Published
4 hours ago
E-commerce vs offline festive clash: Is the ...
We explore who will be the winner in the online vs brick-and-mortar marketing blitzkrieg this festive season while trying to understand the factors behind 'predatory pricing' and 'deep discounts'.
4 hours ago
Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row
Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé have been accused of greenwashing by consumer groups that have made a legal complaint to the European Commission calling for a crackdown on ‘misleading’ claims over the recyclability of plastic bottles.
4 hours ago
Apple 'Underdogs' director Mark Molloy: 'Embrace ...
Molloy was speaking about his work with the tech brand at the Ciclope Festival in Berlin, Germany.
5 hours ago
KFC teaser hints at switch to Kentucky Fried Turkey ...
KFC says that every year, around this time, requests come in for turkey to be included on its menu.