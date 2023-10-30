Just Published

How Dow Jones supported detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich on his birthday
3 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

How Dow Jones supported detained WSJ reporter Evan ...

The Wall Street Journal reporter marked his 32nd birthday in a Russian prison, where he has been incarcerated for more than six months.

How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting ad spend
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting ad spend

Prominent media buyers detail how some clients are retreating from news coverage of the conflict as well as pulling back from social media due to the spread of misinformation, hate speech and violent content.

GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald to depart
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald to depart

Mindshare’s Adam Gerhart is taking over as interim CEO.

Why attention-adjusted reach curves are the next evolution in ad measurement
13 hours ago
Karen Nelson-Field

Why attention-adjusted reach curves are the next ...

The difference between people who are reached and those who actually view an ad is dramatic. So how can advertisers sort the signal from the noise?