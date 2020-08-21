Data

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
Aug 21, 2020
Jess Geary

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance

According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how brands can find their way
Aug 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how brands can find their way

To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report

Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Aug 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide

Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.

See the latest APAC New Business League
Aug 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

See the latest APAC New Business League

Isobar, Wavemaker, VMLY&R, Carat, Dentsu and OMD are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption

Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.

Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
Jul 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.

Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
Jul 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows

TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.

Mobile click fraud jumped 62% globally during peak COVID-19 months
Jul 21, 2020
Campaign US

Mobile click fraud jumped 62% globally during peak COVID-19 months

In an analysis of 1.8 billion clicks across nearly 80 countries, 14% of paid search traffic was fraudulent.

Black advertising employees report 'unsafe' work environments, survey reveals
Jul 15, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Black advertising employees report 'unsafe' work environments, survey reveals

Research asked UK and US professionals how industry was responding to Black Lives Matter.

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Agency groups face 'below-average' long-term growth after Covid, top bank warns

Credit Suisse report says industry will grow by 1% after pandemic.

Nine years of unbroken reign for Asia’s favourite brand, Samsung
Jul 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Nine years of unbroken reign for Asia’s favourite brand, Samsung

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: South Korean giant charts high in 12 product categories and tops local and sustainable ranking.

Sony slips from the top 5 for the first time, as LG gains
Jul 9, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Sony slips from the top 5 for the first time, as LG gains

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Japanese electronics giant's struggles reflect a search for relevance in a fast-changing market where Korean competitors are ascendent.

New powers rise in China, while some earlier standouts stumble
Jul 9, 2020
Carol Huang

New powers rise in China, while some earlier standouts stumble

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Growing diversity among the China-based brands on the list speaks to greater marketing power emanating from the mainland.

Facebook Messenger pips WhatsApp in consumer's minds
Jul 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook Messenger pips WhatsApp in consumer's minds

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Facebook apps dominate new messaging service category, but in the opposite order you might expect.

Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking arrives today
Jul 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking arrives today

Will Samsung retain its #1 spot? Will the new messaging app category propel social-media brands ahead? Get ready for Asia-Pacific's largest annual assessment of consumer brand sentiment.

Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
Jul 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hakuhodo study says consumer confidence is recovering, but shopping behavior remains half-hearted.

New Business League: Lots of action in the media ranking
Jul 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: Lots of action in the media ranking

Carat, Starcom, Mediacom, Wavemaker, Publicis and Leo Burnett are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

CMOs basking in potentially misplaced optimism, Gartner study finds
Jul 2, 2020
Simon Gwynn

CMOs basking in potentially misplaced optimism, Gartner study finds

Survey found three-quarters of CMOs are expecting negative impact of pandemic to be short-lived.

David Miami and Burger King scoop top honours in The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings
Jun 25, 2020
Lindsay Stein

David Miami and Burger King scoop top honours in The One Show 2020 Global Creative Rankings

Cheil Hong Kong is top Asia-Pacific agency in the creative rankings.

