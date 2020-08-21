asia

Facebook spars with Thai government over forced page blockage
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook spars with Thai government over forced page blockage

The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way
Aug 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way

To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Aakanksha Patel was appointed Oliver Agency’s country head in one of the world’s largest markets at the age of just 30, all while running her own leading probiotic brand on the side.

Women to Watch 2020: Abigail Crosby, Merkle DWA
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Abigail Crosby, Merkle DWA

She has led her agency to double staff size and triple revenue, while contributing to strong client retention and playing a pivotal role in securing the biggest accounts.

Women to Watch 2020: Anna Gunnell, VMLY&R Wellington
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Anna Gunnell, VMLY&R Wellington

Over the past decade, she has worked across categories ranging from FMCG to insurance in NZ, Australia and the UK and won over 18 marketing and effectiveness awards.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia