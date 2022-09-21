Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Emily Belton

Director

BCW

Singapore

Starting out as a client executive with Burson-Marsteller in 2013, the next nine years saw Emily Belton earn five promotions across geographies in London, Beijing and Singapore to become a director at BCW Singapore at the age of 29. Belton is the youngest member of the BCW Singapore leadership team and a key driver of the office’s impressive growth story, contributing to 80% of the agency’s new business growth in FY21.

Her key responsibilities and achievements include delivering extraordinary organic client growth outcomes for the agency, including growing the agency’s largest client relationship in the region by 36% and the second-largest client relationship by 100%, advising on Singapore initiatives for professional development, and leading training and new culture policies that led to significant talent retention rates over the last two years.

She plays a pivotal role in agency operations, acquiring new business, professional development of the team and recruitment, while leading BCW client teams, and the provision of core corporate and public affairs expertise across Singapore and APAC.

As a DEI champion, she gives back to the community, fosters young talent, and ensures women in the workplace have the tools to succeed. Together with an international news company, Belton has conducted over 20 one-on-one training sessions for women to excel in broadcast news. As a core member of BCW APAC’s regional IDEA committee, she has a clear focus on improving DEI and accountability rates internally as well as externally. Part of the client service pillar, she comes up with ways in which the agency can further add value to clients across nine markets.