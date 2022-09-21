Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW

Humble, hungry and one of the hardest-working women in the room, Belton is known to be a caring leader to drive brilliant business results.

Women to Watch 2022: Emily Belton, BCW
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Emily Belton

Director
BCW
Singapore

Starting out as a client executive with Burson-Marsteller in 2013, the next nine years saw Emily Belton earn five promotions across geographies in London, Beijing and Singapore to become a director at BCW Singapore at the age of 29. Belton is the youngest member of the BCW Singapore leadership team and a key driver of the office’s impressive growth story, contributing to 80% of the agency’s new business growth in FY21.

Her key responsibilities and achievements include delivering extraordinary organic client growth outcomes for the agency, including growing the agency’s largest client relationship in the region by 36% and the second-largest client relationship by 100%, advising on Singapore initiatives for professional development, and leading training and new culture policies that led to significant talent retention rates over the last two years.

She plays a pivotal role in agency operations, acquiring new business, professional development of the team and recruitment, while leading BCW client teams, and the provision of core corporate and public affairs expertise across Singapore and APAC.

As a DEI champion, she gives back to the community, fosters young talent, and ensures women in the workplace have the tools to succeed. Together with an international news company, Belton has conducted over 20 one-on-one training sessions for women to excel in broadcast news. As a core member of BCW APAC’s regional IDEA committee, she has a clear focus on improving DEI and accountability rates internally as well as externally. Part of the client service pillar, she comes up with ways in which the agency can further add value to clients across nine markets.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marilyn Yeong, Assembly

Women to Watch 2022: Jennifer Toole-Stott, Teads
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jennifer Toole-Stott, Teads

Women to Watch 2022: Elayne Gan, Dow Jones
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Elayne Gan, Dow Jones

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Just Published

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” as abortion restrictions tighten
PR
41 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” ...

The campaign by Women that Fight, a coalition of advertising creatives, takes the dystopian view that women can protect themselves from abortion restrictions by abstaining from sex – and using a sex toy instead.

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.