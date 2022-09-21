Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Liv Geen

Head of client services

Finecast

Australia

Despite joining Finecast in April 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, Liv Geen bucked the trend of pandemic-induced slumps, instead consistently growing billings year-on-year while developing a high-performance team with a great reputation among its clients.

As head of client services, reen is responsible for delivering quarterly and annual billings targets from Finecast’s existing client base and works with new business teams to onboard all new clients. In 2020, Geen oversaw a 9% annual increase to actual revenue target. In 2021, the growth that Finecast achieved through Geen’s leadership saw a 50% YoY growth. This year, Geen and her team are on track to achieve 64% YoY growth in a volatile market while the team has currently achieved 77% of their annual target for 2022.

In addition to achieving consistent revenue growth, Geen spearheaded the development and migration of Finecast’s addressable TV planning software. The project has reduced a lengthy brief response process of five to eight hours to a 15-minute exercise, freeing up time for her team to focus on areas of their role that benefits their career development and supports their professional growth.

As a leader, Geen's reputation is anchored in teamwork. On top of her regular mentoring and check-in sessions with her own team, she devotes time to other teams using her 20 years of experience to help, listen and advise on everything from career path development to the technicalities of television planning and beyond.

Under her tenure at Finecast, Geen has grown the client services team from two people to twelve, expanding the team into new regional markets—Brisbane and Adelaide—in addition to Sydney and Melbourne, creating a national team operating across four states.

Passionate about supporting the development and growth of talent, Geen has articulated and put in place a proactive and clear development plan for each team member, helping map out their career to prioritise their own professional growth. Through this programme, Geen has promoted five team members internally and enabled two team members to transfer to Finecast markets internationally.

A true champion for DEI, Geen has implemented more inclusive hiring practices and demonstrates a culture of inclusive leadership which has resulted in a diverse team make-up of parents, singles, and couples, as well as a diverse age group ranging from 20 to 65 years old. Ethnic diversity within the team is also reflected with members originating from Germany, Pakistan, Brazil and heritages in Philippines, Italy, and the UK.

Before joining Finecast, Geen was national head of investment at Mindshare Australia. Prior to this, she spent 20 years working in media agencies in both the Perth and Sydney markets, running teams and working on large media accounts.