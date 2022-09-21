Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Liv Geen

Head of client services
Finecast 
Australia

Despite joining Finecast in April 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, Liv Geen bucked the trend of pandemic-induced slumps, instead consistently growing billings year-on-year while developing a high-performance team with a great reputation among its clients. 

As head of client services, reen is responsible for delivering quarterly and annual billings targets from Finecast’s existing client base and works with new business teams to onboard all new clients. In 2020, Geen oversaw a 9% annual increase to actual revenue target. In 2021, the growth that Finecast achieved through Geen’s leadership saw a 50% YoY growth. This year, Geen and her team are on track to achieve 64% YoY growth in a volatile market while the team has currently achieved 77% of their annual target for 2022. 

In addition to achieving consistent revenue growth, Geen spearheaded the development and migration of Finecast’s addressable TV planning software. The project has reduced a lengthy brief response process of five to eight hours to a 15-minute exercise, freeing up time for her team to focus on areas of their role that benefits their career development and supports their professional growth. 

As a leader, Geen's reputation is anchored in teamwork. On top of her regular mentoring and check-in sessions with her own team, she devotes time to other teams using her 20 years of experience to help, listen and advise on everything from career path development to the technicalities of television planning and beyond. 

Under her tenure at Finecast, Geen has grown the client services team from two people to twelve, expanding the team into new regional markets—Brisbane and Adelaide—in addition to Sydney and Melbourne, creating a national team operating across four states.

Passionate about supporting the development and growth of talent, Geen has articulated and put in place a proactive and clear development plan for each team member, helping map out their career to prioritise their own professional growth. Through this programme, Geen has promoted five team members internally and enabled two team members to transfer to Finecast markets internationally.

A true champion for DEI, Geen has implemented more inclusive hiring practices and demonstrates a culture of inclusive leadership which has resulted in a diverse team make-up of parents, singles, and couples, as well as a diverse age group ranging from 20 to 65 years old. Ethnic diversity within the team is also reflected with members originating from Germany, Pakistan, Brazil and heritages in Philippines, Italy, and the UK.

Before joining Finecast, Geen was national head of investment at Mindshare Australia. Prior to this, she spent 20 years working in media agencies in both the Perth and Sydney markets, running teams and working on large media accounts.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM

Women to Watch 2022: Karen Coleman, Archetype
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Karen Coleman, Archetype

Women to Watch 2022: Joanna Georges, The Trade Desk
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Joanna Georges, The Trade Desk

Women to Watch 2022: Jessica Billimoria, CultureVerse
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jessica Billimoria, CultureVerse

Just Published

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” as abortion restrictions tighten
PR
45 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” ...

The campaign by Women that Fight, a coalition of advertising creatives, takes the dystopian view that women can protect themselves from abortion restrictions by abstaining from sex – and using a sex toy instead.

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Maureen Valenzuela, Propel Manila
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Maureen Valenzuela, Propel Manila

Valenzuela’s untraditional, defiant approach to inculcating culture in the workplace has led to stunning employee satisfaction scores and multiple industry awards.