Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Women to Watch 2022: Karen Coleman, Archetype

Coleman is an exceptional leader who not just collaborates with clients to deliver their best work, but she also possesses the bravery and conscience to part ways with clients whose values don’t align with her agency.

Women to Watch 2022: Karen Coleman, Archetype
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Karen Coleman

Managing director 
Archetype 
Australia 

As managing director of Archetype Australia since 2019, Karen Coleman has been working to transform the agency and challenge traditional business models and leadership styles. Under her leadership, the agency has managed to grow from a PR consultancy to a strategic and integrated marketing operation.

Coleman invested in growth with four senior hires across strategy, creative and digital in 2022.  She introduced a new model of value-based pricing to command premium fees and ‘charge for the mind, not the minutes’. Over 50% of more traditional PR accounts now deliver digital, creative and strategy, while last year's creative and strategy work comprised 25% of revenue.  She created a podcasting production division called Archetype Audio and productised an executive leadership service called Magnetic Exec, which has now become a global service.

As a gregarious leader, Coleman thrives on partnering with individuals and teams to get the best out of them. Meanwhile, everyone in her team feels personally connected to Coleman since she recognises people’s unique talents and values. Her team is devoted to delivering exceptional work and has won a series of awards for culture and work. The average tenure of the team is over four years.  Because of Coleman’s compassion, empathy and engagement plans, the agency reached its highest-ever employee satisfaction rate of 89%.

Coleman not just transformed customer experience but improved the employee experience by creating The Clubhouse to embody the three ‘Cs’: connection, collaboration and creativity. This initiative brings people together twice a week over lunches, boxing, yoga, talks and wellness sessions. She also proposed Archetype Anywhere, allowing employees to work remotely overseas, held a wellness retreat to release the pressure of working from home, and even shut the office down for three days.

Coleman carries out a holistic DEI framework that extends from the recruitment process to local training. As a member of the APAC DEI board, she became the first MD in the region to equal parental leave in 2019. She contributes to industry discussions and is a frequent judge on many industry awards. As a panelist at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), she helps overhaul the strategic communications course and works with internship and mentoring programmes.

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Lauren Thornborough, UM

Women to Watch 2022: Joanna Georges, The Trade Desk
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Joanna Georges, The Trade Desk

Women to Watch 2022: Jessica Billimoria, CultureVerse
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jessica Billimoria, CultureVerse

Women to Watch 2022: Jane Sullivan, Wavemaker
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jane Sullivan, Wavemaker

Just Published

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” as abortion restrictions tighten
PR
45 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Parody campaign in US tells women to “eff urself” ...

The campaign by Women that Fight, a coalition of advertising creatives, takes the dystopian view that women can protect themselves from abortion restrictions by abstaining from sex – and using a sex toy instead.

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
Marketing
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.