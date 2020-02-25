archetype

40 under 40 2020: Karen Coleman, Archetype
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Karen Coleman is a modern-day picture of a good leader: solutions-focused, unwavering, adaptable, and empathetic. And the results don’t lie.

8 best practices for successful email marketing
2 days ago
Victoria Perera

Permission to email your customer is a valuable privilege, as email remains one of the most powerful forms of communication. A senior digital consultant with Archetype provides eight guidelines to make sure you use that position effectively—and don't abuse it.

Singaporean brand releases offensive ad, berates users for complaining
Feb 25, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

A classic lesson in how not to manage a crisis.

Merged Text100 and Bite rebrand as Archetype
Mar 1, 2019
Staff Reporters

New name reflects an intention to set a standard for the next generation of global agencies, according to the company.

