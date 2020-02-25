Search
archetype
1 day ago
40 under 40 2020: Karen Coleman, Archetype
Karen Coleman is a modern-day picture of a good leader: solutions-focused, unwavering, adaptable, and empathetic. And the results don’t lie.
2 days ago
8 best practices for successful email marketing
Permission to email your customer is a valuable privilege, as email remains one of the most powerful forms of communication. A senior digital consultant with Archetype provides eight guidelines to make sure you use that position effectively—and don't abuse it.
Feb 25, 2020
Singaporean brand releases offensive ad, berates users for complaining
A classic lesson in how not to manage a crisis.
Mar 1, 2019
Merged Text100 and Bite rebrand as Archetype
New name reflects an intention to set a standard for the next generation of global agencies, according to the company.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins