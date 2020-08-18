people to watch

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.

Power List 2020: Asia-Pacific's 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Power List 2020: Asia-Pacific's 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

Presenting the complete list of Asia-Pacific’s brand marketing standouts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Women to Watch 2019: Difference-makers in APAC marketing and communications
Sep 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2019: Difference-makers in APAC marketing and communications

Get to know these 40 women who are shaping the industry from Australia to India with drive, energy and ideas that are inspiring more women to take the lead.

40 Under 40: 2018's class of young leaders in APAC marketing and communications
Oct 23, 2018
Olivia Parker

40 Under 40: 2018's class of young leaders in APAC marketing and communications

The factor that unites all 40 is that they are regularly going beyond their job descriptions, treating these as a starting point from which they can make broader change happen.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia