Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Presenting the 40 inspiring and innovative women, representing a diverse range of markets and industries, who are the Women to Watch class of 2021.

Campaign Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Essence, is honoured to present the 40 women who have been selected as this year's Women to Watch—a list of exceptional business leaders, innovators and change advocates.

The list truly represents the immense talent of the Asia-Pacific region and the women who are elevating their craft and communities, often in the face of gender bias and discrimination.

We view Women to Watch as an important initiative for spotlighting the work of women in APAC that may otherwise go without recognition. Especially when we know that around half of women in the marcomms industry see their male colleagues receiving more respect than them and believe they have missed out on an opportunity or promotion because of their gender, according to our 2021 Diversity Study conducted in partnership with Kantar.

Peruse the stories of the women below to see how businesses with female leaders are not only commercially successful, but also set up to prioritise staff and make an impact on the wider community. We continue to be blown away by the inspiring stories of enterprising women from APAC, and we hope you will be too.

The ninth iteration of Women to Watch presents a diverse mix of industries and geographies. There are 12 markets represented (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand). There are women from independent agencies and agency networks, media publishers and subscription services, adtech and martech, PR and healthcare communications, production, talent and telecommunications.

We want this list to be inclusive and diverse, so we are careful not to factor in age. As a result, there is a mix of seniority represented in the list, from women who have been in the industry for several decades to those with just a few years of experience. What they all have in common is a trajectory for future growth—we have no doubt that everyone on this list has more big things to come.

Read about previous Women to Watch:
20202019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2012

This is just a portion of a much larger pool of nominations we received for Women to Watch. As always, it was exceptionally challenging for the judging team, comprised of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s senior editorial members, to bring the list down to 40. Nominees were judged on their business achievements, leadership qualities and collaboration, and their work elevating the industry both through their work and their passions. All the entries went through several rounds of judging and analysis to ensure the women selected are the most deserving of this commendation. 

But competition was fierce and all the nominations were impressive, so if your entry didn't make it to the list, please don't be disheartened. There will be plenty more opportunities for you to get involved in Campaign's lists or editorial coverage—for which DEI is a core pillar.

We would like to take a moment to thank the companies and individuals that took the time to nominate themselves, their colleagues or friends, plus those who provided endorsements. We know it is not an easy task but your diligence allows us to shine a light on those worthy of commendation. We hope Women to Watch can continue to be a motivator for women rising stars in the industry, and a resource of the incredible talent this region has to offer. Once again, an enormous congratulations to this year's group of Women to Watch. 

The 2021 Women to Watch are (in alphabetical order by given name):

Amber Chen
DuoZhun
China		 Anne Boothroyd
YoungShand
New Zealand		 Carol Yeung
Golin
Hong Kong
Charlene Ree
EternityX Marketing Technology
Hong Kong		 Charu Menon
Heckler
Singapore		 Claire Butterworth
GroupM
Australia
Colleen Ngo
Xaxis APAC
Singapore
 Fe Husaint
Green Park Content
Singapore
Hira Mohibullah
BBDO
Pakistan
Jen Sharpe
Think HQ
Australia		 Jerone Larson
VCCP
Singapore		 Jessica Man
Sinclair
Hong Kong
June Oh
MediaMath
Singapore
 Laura Aldington
Host/Havas
Australia
Leilani Abels
Thrive PR + Communications
Australia
Lizzie Strobel
Digitas ANZ
Australia		 Lylah Juinio
BBDO Shanghai
China		 Mali Wuestenhagen
Essence
Korea/Seoul
Malu Vasallo
Wavemaker
Philippines
Maria Yolanda Crisanto
Globe Telecom
Philippines
Marianne Admardatine
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Indonesia
Michala Sabnani
South China Morning Post
Hong Kong
Nickie Scriven
Zenith
Australia
Nikki Ding
Matterkind
China
Ning (Jessica) Zhang
Mindshare
China
Nitasha Seth
Netflix
India
Nizwani Shahar
Ogilvy
Malaysia
Pauly Grant
Publicis Groupe
Australia
Peita Pacey
OMD
Australia
Rachelle Hansen
PHD
Singapore
Ritika Gupta
Reprise
Singapore
Sally Kissane
Ogilvy
Australia
Sharon Goh
DDB Group
Singapore
Sofia Yip
Edelman
Hong Kong
Sonya David
iProspect
Singapore
Sophie Asker
GCI Health
Singapore
Sorada Sonprasit
Brilliant & Million (Publicis Thailand)
Thailand
Tash Menon
Mash
Australia
Tasha Kaur
Magnite
Singapore
Viva Wang
Weber Shandwick
China
    

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

