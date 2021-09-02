Women to Watch 2021: Anne Boothroyd, YoungShand

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Anne Boothroyd

Executive creative director

YoungShand

New Zealand

With stints at BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Ogilvy, Anne Boothroyd has worked across almost every major network in New Zealand since the start of her career, along the way securing awards at every major awards show.

Today, Boothroyd heads up the creative department at YoungShand as executive creative director. She has been instrumental in the transformation of the business over the past three years, from digital marketing agency to full-service, integrated creative agency.

Under Boothroyd’s creative leadership, revenue has grown YOY by 51%, a significant result in a year heavily impacted by Covid. Staff has also seen a 20% growth increase, and Boothroyd has been instrumental in securing a range of new clients, including Comvita, Flick Energy, Oceania, Blis Technologies, the New Zealand Aids Foundation, Auckland Rugby League and Unconditional Skincare Co.

With her focus on creating bold, human-centred ideas, and her ability to bring together all business areas across creative, strategy, tech and media, Boothroyd was promoted from joint creative director to executive creative director as acknowledgement of her strategic leadership.

Beyond her own career achievements and talent as a writer and strategic thinker, Boothroyd is a committed mentor to young teams in the business. This focus has extended to her support of Axis AdSchool, mentoring teams and judging end-of-year portfolios. The AdSchool is NZ and Australia's most awarded student programme, endorsed and supported by the Commercial Communication Council of NZ.

Throughout her career, Boothroyd has proven that she has a keen eye for what great work looks like, pursuing it with relentless curiosity. In just a few years, she has made a significant impact at YoungShand and looks set to continue to do so.