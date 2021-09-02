Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Fe Husaint, Green Park Content

Could you transform a virtually unknown agency into a 100-person-strong team across seven markets in just three years? Well, Husaint did just that.

Women to Watch 2021: Fe Husaint, Green Park Content
Fe Husaint

Creative and brand strategy director
Green Park Content
Singapore

With 15 years of marketing communication experience under her belt, including stints at Red Card Global, Ogilvy and Pico Global, Fe Husaint has a knack for achieving transformational business outcomes.

Joining Green Park Content (GPC), then an unproven startup agency, in 2018 as an account director, Husaint was promoted to brand and strategy director within her first year and was subsequently promoted to global group head. In three short years, Husaint has transformed GPC into a top-notch agency with mega-brand clients such as Ricola, Kodak, Sunglass Hut, Eu Yan Sang, and RELX. She also helped in growing GPC’s team from a single-member team to 100, 70% of which are women.

Transforming GPC into a multi-award-winning global agency, and winning a sizeable amount of new business during a pandemic is no easy task. But Husaint was able to achieve this by expanding services and capability to turbocharge growth. This included hiring and mentoring a new APAC social media team (expanded from two to 35 experts) across seven GPC markets, and delivering big social media campaigns. She also scaled up the agency’s creative team, from just one to 10 staff, with a focus on encouraging brands to build strong, differentiated brand positioning to enhance performance and engagement.

In the process, Husaint had to overcame many Covid-related challenges. A production ban and an increased consumer demand for digital content made Husaint pivot GPC’s creative department towards providing new creative solutions to client briefs by repurposing existing assets, adding motion graphics and reimagining stock images and videos.

Aside from achieving transformational business outcomes, Husaint is a passionate champion of women in digital, and an advocate for UN World Food Programme, Unicef and purposeful causes.

With passion, energy, and dynamism, Husaint has been instrumental in the growth of GPC, transforming it from an unknown start-up into a multi-award-winning, hyper-growth global agency.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

