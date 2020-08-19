marketing
Milk tea: a new marketing strategy for Chinese brands
The popularity of the beverage has caught the attention of brands looking to connect with younger Chinese consumers.
Marketing's stupidest religion
THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.
Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.
Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Aakanksha Patel was appointed Oliver Agency’s country head in one of the world’s largest markets at the age of just 30, all while running her own leading probiotic brand on the side.
Women to Watch 2020: Abigail Crosby, Merkle DWA
She has led her agency to double staff size and triple revenue, while contributing to strong client retention and playing a pivotal role in securing the biggest accounts.
Women to Watch 2020: Anna Gunnell, VMLY&R Wellington
Over the past decade, she has worked across categories ranging from FMCG to insurance in NZ, Australia and the UK and won over 18 marketing and effectiveness awards.
