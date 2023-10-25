Analysis Advertising Media PR Marketing DEI
Campaign Editorial
2 days ago

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Meet the 30 inspiring women from various marcomms domains in Asia Pacific, advancing the industry with their expertise and impact. They are the Women to Watch 2023.

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Campaign Asia-Pacific, in collaboration with EssenceMediacom, proudly presents a formidable line-up of 30 exceptional women who are defining new frontiers in the business and marcomms industry. These trailblazers are testament to the extraordinary female talent flourishing within the Asia Pacific region, defying stereotypes, gender biases, and discrimination. The Women to Watch list, now in its 11th year, serves as a spotlight for the incredible contributions of women in APAC who might otherwise go unnoticed. 

The 2023 Global DEI Consensus survey by WFA, in partnership with Campaign, shows women do not feel any more included at the workplace than they did in the inaugural survey conducted two years ago. Still, the stories of the women featured below will undoubtedly inspire and change that narrative.

We are delighted to publish the journeys of these women; you'll witness how businesses led by women not only thrive commercially but also prioritise their employees and make a lasting impact on their communities. The 11th edition of Women to Watch is a testament to the diversity of industries and geographies in the APAC region. Representing 11 markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, the women we honour come from independent agencies, agency networks, media publishers, financial services, adtech, martech, PR, healthcare communications and video marketing. Our commitment to inclusivity means that age is not a determining factor; you'll find a mix of seniority among these exceptional women, from industry veterans with decades of experience to rising stars with just a few years under their belts.

What unites them is a shared trajectory for future growth. We have no doubt that each woman on this list has more remarkable achievements on the horizon. The process of selecting these women wasn’t easy. Our senior editorial team and an external jury meticulously evaluated business achievements, leadership qualities, collaboration, and the impact they've made on the industry through their work and passions. The competition was stiff, and all the nominees were truly impressive. To those who didn't make the list, please know that there will be more opportunities to be recognised as diversity, equity, and inclusion remain core pillars of Campaign Asia-Pacific.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the individuals and companies who submitted nominations and endorsements, acknowledging the effort it takes to highlight deserving individuals. We hope Women to Watch will serve as a constant source of inspiration for rising stars in the industry and a testament to the exceptional talent this region has to offer. Congratulations to the 2023 class of Women to Watch Asia Pacific, an extraordinary group of women who are propelling the industry forward. 

The 2023 Women to Watch (in alphabetical order by given name):

Audrey Low
Mindshare
China
 Cat Lyon
Half Rhino
Singapore
BlueCurrent Group
Hong Kong
Christina Vacharanetr
Zenith
Thailand
 Cindy Eliza Vaz
Mediabrands
Malaysia
 Grace Huang
Yahoo
Taiwan
Jennifer Kok
Media OutReach Newswire
Hong Kong
 Jessica Wu
Mindshare
China
Jocelyn Tse
UM Worldwide
China
Justine Leong
WhiteGrey 
Australia
 Kat Limchoc
Publicis Groupe
Philippines
 Kelly Pon
BBH
China
Lock Sin Chong
BBDO  
China
 Lucy Han
Weber Shandwick
South Korea
Maureen Tseng
The Hoffman Agency
Singapore
Melanie Spencer
Thompson Spencer
New Zealand
 Melissa Laurie
Oysterly
Singapore
 Natalie Gardiner
Circular
Singapore
Neha Mehrotra
Avian WE
India
Nicky Greville
Spark Foundry 
New Zealand
Rizza Garcia
Elesi Studios
Philippines
Sarah Bailey
Invnt Group
Singapore
Sreeshna Sreekishan
InMobi 
Singapore
Stefanie Liew
Digitas
Singapore
HSBC
Hong Kong
Sujatha Maniya
EssenceMediacom  
Singapore
Tanya Xing
Wavemaker
China
Terri Owens
GroupM
Australia
Yunkyung Ha
BBDO 
South Korea
Zoe Chou
Tencent 
China

Read about previous Women to Watch:
 20222021 | 20202019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2012

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

8 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

10 ‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms
Sep 21, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Women to Watch 2022: Celebrating outstanding talent ...

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Siew Ting Foo, HP
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Siew Ting Foo, HP

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers
May 16, 2023
Staff Reporters

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most ...

Just Published

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back in Asahi's sales
16 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back ...

Innovation, growth and the premiumisation of beer—these are just some of the hot topics on Asahi's marketing director for Asia, Loretta Lee's mind.

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful
16 hours ago
Robert Heldt

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful

Asia remains one of the most diverse, nuanced and vibrant global regions, brimming with the potential for business success. So, why are so many brands still struggling to treat localisation as more than a quick lift-and-shift strategy job? Robert Heldt explores.

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global ...

Yasuharu Sasaki, Will Swayne and Pete Stein will head up global practices teams for creative, media and CXM under Jean Lin's leadership, while Peter Huijboom steps down as Dentsu's international media CEO to serve in an advisory role.

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video
21 hours ago
John Harrington

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Rob Mayhew, the popular social media creator, has published a video mocking Havas and its CEO Yannick Bolloré after the company defended its decision to work with Shell.