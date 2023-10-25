Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Natalie Gardiner, Circular

A problem solver and a fearless leader, Natalie’s ability to make quick decisions and drive transformation makes her a master of the craft.

Natalie Gardiner

Head of marketing
Circular
Singapore

Gardiner joined Circular as recently as January 2023 and made an immediate impact by initiating a complete overhaul of marketing processes and media approaches. Her proactive measures brought the brand back on track swiftly without compromising on exceptional quality. Circular achieved significant progress in key metrics, including the most efficient Customer Acquisition Cost metric seen in over 12 months. What's more, it is also set for a successful Series A fundraise.

Gardiner turned the tide with finesse as Circular's one-person marketing team. Her ability to rise to every crisis with immaculate planning and flawless execution has enabled her to get to where she is today.

Throughout her illustrious career, she has also transitioned seamlessly to different setups, showcasing her ability to adapt and transcend across industries. With notable brands like Expedia Group, Diageo, Queensland Performing Arts Centre, and Brisbane Lions AFL Club on her resume, Gardiner strategically seized every opportunity to gather a wholesome perspective on the market and its dynamics. 

At Expedia, she thrived in global roles and delivered exceptional outcomes. She led Expedia's go-to-market team, executing 50 + campaigns. She also ideated and delivered a complex cross-functional integrated pilot for key B2B2C destination partners in Expedia’s largest market, establishing a playbook that delivered on all benchmark metrics including 300 million plus unique media views, and a 70% increase in shopper progression. 

With a record of delivering outstanding results and inspiring those around her, Gardiner leads by example and is deeply committed to helping others achieve their full potential. She has shattered glass ceilings in the male-driven sector of VC-backed technology companies, the alcohol industry, and sports, paving the way for aspiring female marketing professionals. A natural skipper, she knows when to lead from the front or support from behind. As rightly put by her colleague, “With leaders like Natalie at the helm, marketing in APAC is in incapable hands.” 

Source:
Campaign Asia

