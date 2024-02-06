Ex-M&C Saatchi Singapore MD Madina Kalyayeva joins Tilt

Tilt has appointed former M&C Saatchi Singapore head Madina Kalyayeva as managing director and partner.

Her move follows M&C's recent decision to restructure in Singapore as reported by Campaign, merging with Malaysia and centralising Australian operations to the Asia head office.

Tilt is a Singapore-based through-the-line and digital marketing agency, specialising in providing customised creative solutions to clients spanning diverse sectors. In 2021, Tilt strategically aligned with Agile Media and HM Too to enhance its service portfolio, establishing a unified platform. This collaboration allows regional and global clients to conveniently access a comprehensive suite of media solutions through a single entity.

With over 14 years of experience, Kalyayeva brings substantive expertise to Tilt.

In her most recent role at M&C Saatchi, she played a key role in adding clients such as Epson SEA, WWF Singapore, Maybank, and SMU to her portfolio. Her contributions also played a major role in expanding the agency's services to include social content production and PR, while also strengthening relationships with current clients. Prior to her last position, Kalyayeva was managing director of Singapore-based PR agency RSVP for four years, and has held roles in business development and account management at Indochine Media, Grey Group and McCann Erickson.

At Tilt, Kalyayeva will report to CEO Stuart Helmore, and will be tasked with shaping the agency's strategy, overseeing client service, fostering employee experience, and nurturing a vibrant organisational culture. Additionally, she will lead various planned expansions, further establishing Tilt as the go-to agency for regional and global clients. A key focus will also be on establishing dedicated social media and content production arms.